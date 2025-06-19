Man dies after being turned away from Bangkok clinic

Health officials investigate after family complains about staff who told them to go to hospital emergency

Listen to this article

Officials from the Department of Health Service Support investigate a Bangkok clinic that a family said refused to treat a 60-year-old man whom later died. (Photo: กรมสนับสนุนบริการสุขภาพ สบส. กระทรวงสาธารณสุข Facebook page)

A family is calling for an investigation after a 60-year-old man died outside a clinic in the Pracha Uthit area of Bangkok, alleging that it refused to treat him, with one staff member saying, “Don’t die in the clinic.”

The incident occurred on June 18, when the man’s son rushed him to the nearest clinic after his chest pain worsened.

According to the son, the clinic staff told them to go to a hospital instead, with one person saying, “Don’t die in the clinic”. They administered only an anti-nausea injection before asking the two men to leave. The older man collapsed and died outside the clinic, with his son left to seek emergency help on his own.

The son expressed frustration, stating that if the clinic had made every effort to help his father, even if he had died inside, he would not have been upset. However, he felt the clinic was more concerned about avoiding responsibility than providing care.

He has since filed a complaint with the Medical Council of Thailand, questioning the clinic’s ethics and calling for a review of its practices.

In response, the Department of Health Service Support (DHSS) at the Ministry of Public Health dispatched officials to investigate. The clinic was closed when they arrived, but authorities will summon those involved for questioning.

The investigation will focus on whether the clinic provided adequate emergency care according to professional standards and if it properly referred the patient to a hospital.

If the clinic is found to have violated legal or ethical standards, it could face penalties under the Medical Facility Act, including fines or imprisonment.

Officials stressed that private clinics are legally required to prioritise patient welfare and must not refuse emergency care. Authorities urge anyone who witnesses similar refusals to report them to the DHSS.