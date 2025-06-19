Cambodian human trafficking suspects arrested in Pattaya

Police announce the arrest of seven Cambodian suspects, faces blurred, in a crackdown on human trafficking and illegal labour in Pattaya, Chon Buri province, on Thursday. (Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police)

CHON BURI - Seven Cambodian suspects have been arrested in Pattaya in a crackdown on human trafficking and illegal labor, rescuing nine children from alleged exploitation.

The operation began on Monday after police received reports about minors under 15 years old selling goods late at night on Walking Street, Pol Lt Gen Saksira Phueakum, commander of the Tourist Police Bureau, said on Thursday.

Officers detained three suspects and later found four more during a search of a residence in tambon Nong Prue of Bang Lamung district.

The detainees were identified as Ms Ven Nat, 30; Nid Tud, 23; Sona Pon, 49; San Chan Thu, 17; San Sai Thet, 16; Dam, 38; and Kaew, 54.

Authorities rescued six Cambodian children suspected of being trafficking victims and three Thai children believed to be at risk of human rights violations.

Nid Tud faces charges under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act for allegedly procuring minors for harmful work. The other suspects face charges related to illegal employment and unlawful entry.

Pol Lt Gen Saksira emphasised ongoing efforts to combat trafficking and urged the public to report suspicious activity via the 1155 hotline.

On Monday, immigration officers arrested four Cambodian nationals who illegally entered Thailand and were hiding in Sa Kaeo province, and a fifth who had overstayed.