Gambling raid nets 54 suspects, B200k in cash

Police and officials inspect gambling equipment and cash seized from a gambling den in Bang Yai district of Nonthaburi following a raid on Wednesday. (Photo: Nonthaburi public relations office)

Fifty-four people were arrested during a raid on a suspected illegal gambling den inside a warehouse in Bang Yai district, Nonthaburi, seizing over 200,000 baht in cash and various gambling equipment.

In a joint operation, police officers and district officials on Wednesday stormed a one-rai compound in Soi Kaeo In after receiving a tip-off, Nonthaburi Governor Kiattisak Trongsiri said Thursday.

The site was surrounded by a three-metre-high zinc fence and had been converted into a fully air-conditioned casino.

Officers entered by scaling the fence and found dozens of gamblers inside. Foty-six Thai nationals and eight migrants were detained. Officers also recovered 218,340 baht in cash.

Mr Kiattisak said the operation was part of an ongoing crackdown on underground gambling dens, which he said fuel debt and social problems. CCTV footage is being examined to determine how long the den had been operating.

Police said all suspects will face legal action, including possible anti-money laundering charges.