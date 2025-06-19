Man cuffed over illegal soil mining

Listen to this article

Officers from the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) inspect an illegal soil excavation operation in a designated green zone in Chiang Mai's San Kamphaeng district on Thursday. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Namkham)

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has arrested a 70-year-old businessman in Chiang Mai for running an illegal soil excavation operation in a designated green zone, following years of complaints from residents.

Aree Naksuk, 70, was arrested on Thursday at the excavation site in tambon Buak Khang of in San Kamphaeng district.

Authorities seized two backhoes, three dump trucks, a pickup truck, employee records, soil transport documents and closed-circuit television (CCTV) equipment from the premises.

Residents had long accused Mr Aree of excavating soil without the proper permits, in violation of urban planning regulations, which prohibit such activities in protected zones.

The operation, they said, has been the source of frequent disruptions in the area over the past 20 years, causing road damage, landslides and the destruction of underground water systems.

Aree Naksuk, face blurred, is arrested for running an illegal soil excavation operation in a designated green zone in Chiang Mai's San Kamphaeng district. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

Although Mr Aree had been arrested four times over the years, none of the cases proceeded to court, with the charges resulting only in minor fines.

This leniency fuelled suspicions that Mr Aree was shielded by powerful connections. He allegedly claimed to be a cousin of a former public prosecutor. In 2022, a retired military officer was also said to have entered the local municipal office in uniform to intimidate officials into dropping a case.

During the raid on Thursday, workers used trucks to block access to the site in an apparent attempt to delay authorities, allowing at least five workers to escape. However, officers captured aerial footage of the illegal excavation and obstruction efforts, which will serve as evidence.

Mr Aree now faces multiple charges, including illegal excavation, operating an unlicensed factory, environmental health violations, obstruction of official duties and harbouring undocumented migrant workers.

Two Myanmar nationals were also arrested for illegal entry and working without permits.