Pressure mounts on PM to quit

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expresses her gratitude to the Thai public after apologising for the leaked audio clip of her controversial phone call with Hun Sen. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has come under increasing pressure to resign, following the release of a leaked audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

In the recording, Ms Paetongtarn said Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, the commander of the 2nd Army Region, was "not one of us" -- suggesting a split between the government and the military over issues concerning sovereignty and national security.

Ms Paetongtarn clarified on Thurday that her comments were made in the interest of promoting peace and understanding. She further said that she has since communicated with the military leadership and has reached a mutual understanding.

However, demands for her to take political responsibility -- either by resigning or by dissolving the House of Representatives to pave the way for an election -- have continued to grow.

Activists and protesters rallied outside Government House on Thursday, demanding Ms Paetongtarn's immediate resignation.

Pichit Chaimongkol, a leading figure of the Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand, read a public statement during the rally, in which he said Thailand is facing the risk of an armed conflict with Cambodia.

He said that both the Thai military and the people have clearly demonstrated their firm commitment to defend the nation's sovereignty. However, he criticised the submissive stance taken by the government, which appeared more inclined to accept Cambodia's conditions than to defend Thailand's national interest resolutely.

Mr Pichit reiterated his call for Ms Paetongtarn to issue a formal apology to the nation and to take full responsibility by stepping down as prime minister without delay.

Meanwhile, Somchai Sawaengkarn, a former senator, described the matter as personal misconduct on the part of Ms Paetongtarn. He said Ms Paetongtarn must take responsibility by resigning from office.

Failure to do so, he warned, would lead to further escalation of the crisis, as the issue is of grave national concern. He also called on coalition parties to withdraw from the government, saying that continued support would only cause the crisis to worsen.

However, Mr Somchai cautioned against shifting the focus toward dissolving the House of Representatives, emphasising that the incident was not the fault of MPs.

Stithorn Thananithichot, director of the Research and Development Office at King Prajadhipok's Institute, said that a House dissolution might adversely affect the government's ability to function.

As the current government would remain in a caretaker role until a new administration is formed, many critical issues requiring urgent resolution would remain unaddressed, he said.

Opposition leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut also called on Ms Paetongtarn to dissolve the House to take responsibility for the leaked phone conversation with Hun Sen.

The leader of the People's Party addressed the escalating political crisis following the leak of the phone call and the abrupt withdrawal of the Bhumjaithai Party from the coalition government on Wednesday evening.

The situation also prompted Paradorn Prisnananthakul, a Bhumjaithai MP for Ang Thong, to resign from his post as the second Deputy House Speaker earlier Thursday.

"What happened marks the final blow to the credibility of Prime Minister Paetongtarn. Her action has completely destroyed public trust in the government," Mr Natthaphong said.

Bhumjaithai announced its exit from the coalition government on Wednesday night, after a turbulent day that followed the leak of the conversation.

"Bhumjaithai will work with all Thai people to support the army and officials who safeguard the sovereignty, territorial integrity and interests of Thailand in all ways," it said in a statement.

The party's exit comes after months of deteriorating relations with Pheu Thai. Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul reached his limit this week amid pressure from Pheu Thai to give up control of the Interior Ministry.