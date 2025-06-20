Hun Sen 'masterstroke' puts PM on back foot

Listen to this article

Cambodia's Senate President Hun Sen's masterstroke stemming from his controversial audio conversation with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has delivered a painful diplomatic lesson for Thailand, according to a popular investigative media CSI LA and a security expert.

The release this week of an audio clip of a private phone conversation between the two leaders has triggered a political firestorm, exposing profound weaknesses in Thailand's diplomatic approach and leadership structure, according to CSI LA, which posts its analysis on Facebook, where it has 1.4 million followers.

The media said that the fallout has intensified as the leaked recording has showcased a stark contrast in diplomatic maturity, marking a sharp lesson in realpolitik for the young Thai leader. The recorded dialogue, in which Ms Paetongtarn was heard placating Hun Sen over the simmering Thai-Cambodian border tensions, came across as unmistakably imbalanced.

CSI LA said that on one side, Hun Sen appeared calm, focused, and unflinchingly strategic. He made a single clear demand: "Thailand must reopen the border."

The media said that there were no digressions, no small talk, no humour -- just a cold, calculated tone that highlighted his experience and leverage. More significantly, he recorded the entire exchange and later released it publicly, catching the Thai side off guard and eliminating any room for private, nuanced negotiation.

On the other side, CSI LA pointed out that Ms Paetongtarn approached the conversation with emotional openness, even vulnerability. She expressed that her government was under pressure, she herself was overwhelmed, and pleaded, "Uncle, please don't be mad."

Instead of projecting authority, she leaned on familial ties -- referring to Hun Sen as "Uncle" -- in what critics argue was a misplaced attempt at building trust.

CSI LA said the mismatch of tone and intent has not only embarrassed the Thai leadership but has also deepened internal divisions.

In the leaked clip, Ms Paetongtarn appeared to position the Thai military as the "opposition" to her civilian administration, openly admitting she could not control border policy without Defence Ministry approval. In Hun Sen's eyes, this all but confirmed that she lacked real political weight.

Rather than addressing the military directly, Hun Sen used Ms Paetongtarn as a bridge to pressure them: "Talk to your army, open the border, and I'll follow." He exploited the well-known civil-military rift in Thai politics, letting the Thai factions clash among themselves while he watched calmly from across the border.

But as CSI LA summarised: "She entered a diplomatic battlefield with her heart, while Hun Sen came in with a hidden camera and a trap." In international politics, excessive openness is not seen as courage -- it's seen as inexperience.

Foreign policy and national security expert Panitan Wattanayagorn told the Bangkok Post that the Thai leader misjudged Hun Sen's intent and underestimated Thailand's institutional capacities.

"This kind of conversation involves sovereignty and national security," he said. "There are standard operating procedures for such talks -- inter-agency briefings, foreign ministry agreements on interpretation, confidentiality protocols, surveillance precautions -- none of these were followed."

Mr Panitan pointed out that such breaches of protocol wouldn't be tolerated in countries like the US or Japan. The premier's inner circle, he said, either failed to advise her or were too intimidated to intervene. "It's deeply concerning. I've worked under five prime ministers and never seen such a lapse."

The fallout has already begun with the Bhumjaithai Party withdrawing from the ruling coalition, and more may follow.

Mr Panitan warned that Thailand now faces a political crisis, leaving Ms Paetongtarn with limited options: resign and allow a replacement from within the coalition; form a new government with opposition parties, ceding leadership; and dissolve parliament and call for a new election.

However, Ms Paetongtarn has opted for a fourth option: to stay in power and apologise to the public. But Mr Panitan remains sceptical that this will be enough to repair the damage or manage future relations with Cambodia.

Beneath the surface of the diplomatic stumble lies a more ominous undercurrent. Mr Panitan speculates that Hun Sen may be angling for territorial leverage -- perhaps pushing for concessions along the Thai-Cambodian border.

"Hun Sen wants something, and he now sees a weak point in our leadership," Mr Panitan added.