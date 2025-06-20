'Trust lost' in border dispute

The leaked telephone conversation between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen has impacted Thailand's internal affairs, an international law scholar at Thammasat University has observed.

"The audio clip has significantly affected the overall situation regarding the Thai-Cambodian border conflict and long-term efforts to defuse it, especially now that Cambodia is pressing ahead with bringing the conflict to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)," said Asst Prof Thanapat Chatinakrob, deputy dean of the university's law faculty.

He believed the PM's decision to initiate the controversial conversation with Hun Sen was made solely by her, without first consulting the government's national security team. Asst Prof Thanapat based this assumption on the reaction of Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai, who initially appeared unaware of the incident.

"Worse still, the incident has effectively shut the door on further diplomatic talks between Thailand and Cambodia, as trust between the leaders of the two nations has been completely ruined," he said.

The most likely motive behind the leaking of the conversation was Hun Sen's intention to show the Cambodian people that he was in a stronger position than the Thai prime minister, Asst Prof Thanapat said.

Hun Sen's action, however, has started to backfire, with several other nations criticising his move as a violation of the customary practice of conducting secret diplomatic talks, a standard means for managing conflicts, he said.

Phattharaphong Saengkrai, another international law scholar at Thammasat, said the Cambodian government still holds more cards up its sleeve in its bid to claim sovereignty over the Ta Muen Thom, Ta Muen Toch, Ta Kwai and Chong Bok.

Among the secret plans Cambodia may consider is petitioning the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to intervene, he said.

The UNGA has the authority to request an advisory opinion from the ICJ on a conflict between two states where its jurisdiction is not recognised, and its role has been observed in several such past disputes, he said.

"I think this card would give Cambodia an advantage over Thailand, as it could elevate the border conflict to the global stage and attract more international attention," he said.