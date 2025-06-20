PM in crisis after leaked audio

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra is under intensifying legal and ethical scrutiny after a leaked audio recording of her conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen surfaced, triggering a wave of high-profile complaints.

At least three formal petitions have been lodged against the premier -- who during the call described a Thai military chief as her "opponent" -- raising serious questions about her conduct and qualifications for office.

Yesterday, political activist Ruangkrai Leekitwattana filed a petition with the Election Commission urging it to investigate whether Ms Paetongtarn violated Section 160(4) of the constitution during the call.

The provision requires cabinet ministers to perform their duties with honesty and integrity. The complaint follows Ms Paetongtarn's admission that the leaked audio was genuine and did, in fact, capture a private conversation between her and Hun Sen.

Mr Ruangkrai argued the conversation undermines the ethical standards expected of a prime minister and could justify the termination of her premiership as prescribed by the constitution.

Separately, prominent political activist Srisuwan Janya filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission, accusing the PM of serious ethical misconduct and constitutional violations.

He cited the leaked call as evidence of her political inexperience and inappropriate conduct, noting that Ms Paetongtarn had discussed internal political matters with Hun Sen and denounced a senior Thai military commander.

Mr Srisuwan added that, as chair of the National Security Council, the PM is expected to uphold the dignity and unity of the armed forces.

Instead, he claimed, her remarks suggested she placed personal political interests above national security, disclosing sensitive state information in a manner that could be perceived as aiding a foreign power.

Mr Srisuwan further alleged that her actions may constitute violations of Sections 119, 120, and 128 of the Criminal Code. Notably, Section 119 imposes the death penalty or life imprisonment for acts intended to undermine Thailand's sovereignty or independence.

In a third complaint, former senator Somchai Sawangkarn petitioned the Central Investigation Bureau, accusing the PM of committing three offences against national security, based on the same leaked conversation.