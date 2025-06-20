Premier rips Hun Sen for secretly taping call

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra expresses her gratitude to the Thai public after apologising for the leaked audio clip of her controversial phone call with Hun Sen. APICHART JINAKUL

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has apologised for a leaked audio recording of her private phone conversation with Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

She also said she had summoned the Cambodian ambassador to formally receive a letter of protest expressing Thailand's deep disappointment at Hun Sen's actions.

Speaking at Government House yesterday, Ms Paetongtarn began by apologising to the Thai people for the leaked recording, acknowledging the discomfort it caused.

She said she has informed the commander of the 2nd Army Region, whom she referred to during the call as her "opponent", that her remarks were merely a tactic aimed at showing her understanding of Cambodia's perspective before entering into detailed negotiations to de-escalate the conflict. "My true intention was to achieve peace," she said.

She also stressed the need for national unity due to the current conflict, which the government has identified as a threat to national security.

"We do not have time for internal disputes. We need to protect our sovereignty," she stated while reaffirming her support for the government and the army.

The prime minister also highlighted the government's consideration for Thai citizens residing in Cambodia and those living in border areas, vowing to ensure their safety and security.

She said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is committed to finding peaceful, bilateral solutions.

The ministry has also summoned the Cambodian ambassador to Thailand to receive a protest letter expressing Thailand's strong disappointment with Hun Sen for secretly recording the call with Ms Paetongtarn.

Ms Paetongtarn said the unauthorised recording of private conversations between world leaders is internationally unacceptable.

She said such recordings are usually permitted if the call is conducted in an official capacity by the Foreign Affairs Ministry, but in this case, she used her private phone to make the call, rendering such action globally unacceptable.

"The Royal Thai government is deeply disappointed that the private telephone conversation between the Thai Prime Minister and the senior figure from Cambodia was leaked to the media. Trust and respect between the two leaders are fundamental to good neighbourliness and conduct among states," the protest letter reads.

"Such actions contradict internationally accepted practices and will severely affect ongoing efforts for both sides to resolve the problem in good faith."

Concluding her statement, Ms Paetongtarn reiterated the shared commitment of the government and the army to protecting national sovereignty.

She urged all Thais to unite, stressing that solidarity is key to overcoming the current crisis.