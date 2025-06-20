Man cuffed over illegal soil mining

Listen to this article

The Crime Suppression Division (CSD) has arrested a 70-year-old businessman in Chiang Mai's San Kamphaeng district for running an illegal soil excavation operation in a designated green zone, following years of complaints from local residents.

The suspect, Aree Naksuk, was arrested yesterday at the excavation site in Buak Khang sub-district. Authorities seized two backhoes, three dump trucks, a pickup truck, employee records, soil transport documents, and CCTV equipment from the premises.

Residents had long accused Mr Aree of excavating soil without the proper permits, in violation of urban planning regulations, which prohibit such activities in protected zones.

The operation, they said, has been the source of frequent disruptions in the area over the past 20 years, causing road damage, landslides, and the destruction of underground water systems.

Although Mr Aree had been arrested four times over the years, none of the cases proceeded to court, with the charges resulting only in minor fines.

This leniency fuelled suspicions that Mr Aree was shielded by powerful connections. He allegedly claimed to be a cousin of a former public prosecutor. In 2022, a retired military officer was also said to have entered the local municipal office in uniform to intimidate officials into dropping a case.

During the raid yesterday, workers used trucks to block access to the site in an apparent attempt to delay authorities, allowing at least five workers to escape. However, officers captured aerial footage of the illegal excavation and obstruction efforts, which will serve as evidence.

Mr Aree now faces multiple charges, including illegal excavation, operating an unlicensed factory, environmental health violations, obstruction of official duties, and harbouring undocumented migrant workers. Two Myanmar nationals were also arrested for illegal entry and working without permits.