Paetongtarn feels heat over leaked call

Thai-Cambodian relations have sharply deteriorated following the leak of a phone call between Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen. Speaking on Wednesday after the audio surfaced, the premier admitted she had lost trust in Hun Sen.

The contents of the conversation have also shaken the Thai government's stability, as Ms Paetongtarn was heard appealing to Hun Sen for support in stabilising her administration, even pledging to fulfil any request he might make. The revelation has intensified domestic pressure on Ms Paetongtarn, with growing calls for her resignation or a cabinet reshuffle.

Hun Sen, meanwhile, admitted on Wednesday that he recorded and distributed the audio clip of the private conversation, citing the need for transparency in official matters. He posted on his social media on Tuesday that the phone call took place on Sunday evening and lasted 17 minutes and 6 seconds. The conversation was interpreted by Khleang Huot, deputy governor of Phnom Penh, who is fluent in the Thai language.

"As is customary, in order to avoid any misunderstanding or misrepresentation in official matters, it was necessary to record the conversation for the sake of transparency, including for internal Cambodian purposes," Hun Sen wrote.

He said the recording was later shared with around 80 individuals, including members of his party's standing committee, parliamentary working groups, the foreign affairs team, border affairs officials, military personnel, and other internal units.

Among those recipients, he acknowledged, "It is possible that someone disapproved of the Thai prime minister."

Here is the full English translation.

Paetongtarn: Can you hear me, Uncle? How are you? Are you in good health?

Hun Sen (via interpreter): He says he's in good health.

Paetongtarn: Alright. Today I spoke to Phi Huot (nickname of the interpreter) about the border issue. We both agree that Your Excellency and I want peace between our two countries.

I don't want Uncle to listen to people who are opposed to us. If you listen to the other side, the 2nd Army Region commander is on the opposing side. When you listen to him, I don't want you to be upset or angry because that's really not our intention. He just wanted to look tough and ended up saying things that are not helpful to either country. What we truly want is peace -- before any confrontation happens at the border.

Please have some sympathy for your niece. Right now, people in Thailand are joking that I should just go be the Cambodian prime minister! (laughs). Really, if there's anything you want, just let me know. I'll take care of it.

Hun Sen (via interpreter): Step one. Open the border as it was before the incident.

Paetongtarn: Okay. Agreed.

Hun Sen (via interpreter): Actually, it was the Thai side that initiated the border closure. If Thailand lifts the order, Cambodia will immediately follow. We've had our own problems, particularly at Chong Bok. We complied with what Thailand requested. We've already withdrawn troops. But Thailand still uses the checkpoint issue to pressure us.

So, Samdech Hun Sen wants Your Excellency [Ms Paetongtarn] to lift the checkpoint closure. Cambodia will then lift the ban on agricultural imports.

Paetongtarn: Right now, the government is under heavy criticism because there were reports that we would cut off water and electricity to Cambodia -- I must apologise for that. It was simply an explanation of possible scenarios, not a declaration of intent.

But now it seems like (Cambodia) has started cutting off electricity and stopping broadcasting Thai TV soap operas. If we really want things to be okay for both sides, we need to make a joint announcement saying we've reached an agreement together.

We need to jointly announce that we've reached a mutual agreement to reopen everything. That way, people see that Hun Manet and I have already discussed and agreed. Both sides want to return to normalcy. But yes, I'm really under a lot of pressure at the moment.

Khleang Huot: Does the prime minister want (us) to make a public post (on social media)?

Paetongtarn: Whether it's a (social media) post or something else, let Samdech Hun Sen recommend. But it has to be a joint agreement, Phi Huot. I'm facing very strong attacks.

Hun Sen (via interpreter): Samdech actually wants stability. But it was the (Thai) military who closed the border first -- they initiated the pressure. When they're ready, we will reopen (the border).

Paetongtarn: We're ready to reopen, too, but we have to say it's a joint agreement. Otherwise, they'll say I just caved in. We have to clarify that it was mutual.

Hun Sen (via interpreter): Samdech doesn't want to negotiate over something the Thai military started. They tricked us into adjusting our forces at Chong Bok, saying that once that's done, everything will return to normal. But instead, they closed the checkpoint -- it felt like a slap in the face. He asks that this be considered.

Samdech Hun Sen is a man of his word. The Thai side started this and tricked us. Cambodian people are also angry. If Thailand makes the first move (to reopen the border as before the conflict), we will follow. Everything will return to normal within five hours.

My dear niece, I can tell you this -- if there's no agreement on troop adjustment, everything remains as is. But if the Thai side doesn't reopen the checkpoint, Cambodia will ban all agricultural exports across the border to pressure the army.

As reported, during the adjustment at Chong Bok, we agreed that it would end there. But the Thai military went further and shut down the checkpoint -- if Cambodia tries to negotiate reopening, it will look very bad (on us). The (Thai) military (should) start reopening the checkpoints, then Cambodia will follow. Everything will be normal within five hours. Samdech Hun Sen is a man of his word.

Paetongtarn: I'll talk to the Defence Ministry. But truly, Phi Huot please ask Samdech Hun Sen if he wants anything, just say it. We can talk and work things out. Honestly, since your (Hun Sen's) Facebook post, this Cambodia issue has shaken the government more than anything else since I became prime minister.

I haven't responded publicly out of respect because I love and respect you. So if there's anything you want, just let me know. Call me directly. If it's not meant to be public, it won't be. The leak (referring to the Thai government's threat to cut electricity and internet) occurred because it was shared in a group -- if it had been just between us, nothing would have leaked. I'll speak to the Defence Ministry. If it works out, I'll let Phi Huat know. There are people out there who don't wish either of us well -- it makes it look like we're fighting when we're not. Young leaders like Hun Manet and I, we shouldn't go to war. War is a loss for both sides.

Hun Sen (via interpreter): His post was just to clarify things for the Cambodian people. It wasn't meant to offend Thailand. Now, if the prime minister resolves the checkpoint issue, everything will be fine.

Paetongtarn: Alright. I'll discuss with Defence and confirm back. I'll wait until it's 100% certain, then inform you. But yes, I can handle it.

Hun Sen (via interpreter): Let me reaffirm -- the issue of reopening the border checkpoint should not be subject to negotiation for Cambodia, as it was the Thai side that closed it and tricked us into adjusting forces, saying once done, things would return to normal. But then the military closed the checkpoints. So, the Thai military must lift the closure first. Cambodia will follow. Then all will return to normal.

Paetongtarn: Understood. I'll follow up quickly and let you know.

Hun Sen (via interpreter): Samdech is waiting for the prime minister.

Paetongtarn: Thank you, sir. Also, thank you, Samdech.