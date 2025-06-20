6 marine parks to adopt new e-ticketing system

KRABI: The Department of National Parks will launch a new e-ticketing system at six southern marine parks this October to boost transparency, prevent corruption, and improve revenue collection, according to the environment minister.

Following a meeting with marine park chiefs in Krabi, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Chalermchai Sri-on, said the e-ticket system is part of the "e-National Park" initiative designed to streamline park management. Procurement for the system is complete, and the full service will roll out on Oct 15 -- coinciding with the start of the southern high season.

The system incorporates face-scanning technology to eliminate fraudulent practices, such as the sale of Thai-priced tickets to foreign tourists by tour operators.

"This will ensure transparency and improve efficiency. We expect the system to boost annual revenue to 4 billion baht, which will be reinvested in park management and forest rangers' welfare," Mr Chalermchai said.

While admitting he was unsure how previous revenue went missing, Mr Chalermchai vowed to ensure clean and efficient operations under his leadership, which began eight months ago. "We are committed to transparency and corruption-free management," he said. A previous e-ticket system trialled at six major parks -- including Khao Yai and several southern marine national parks -- was scrapped due to poor usability. The revamped system will cover 11 access points across six marine parks, including three in Krabi --Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi, Mu Ko Lanta, and Than Bok Khorani -- and three in Phangnga -- Ao Phang Nga, Mu Ko Similan, and Mu Ko Surin national parks.

Wanabud Atthawit, director of the Tourism Management and Recreation Office, said the cashless system would modernise ticketing while preventing misuse. The face-scan feature, she noted, enables seamless and secure park entry.

Visitors can download the mobile app from the App Store or Play Store, select a park and date of visit, and input their ID or passport number. A face scan is then required to complete the registration. Upon arrival, entry is granted via facial recognition machines.