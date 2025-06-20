Suspect wanted over Hermes bag robbery in Hong Kong caught in Thailand

Thai authorities earlier arrested a suspect who allegedly stole nearly HK$3 million (12.5 million baht) worth of luxury handbags and jewellery from a Hong Kong store. (Photo: Suvarnabhumi Immigration via South China Morning Post)

A man who fled to Thailand after allegedly stealing 11 pre-owned Hermes bags and a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace worth nearly HK$3 million (12.5 million baht) in total has been apprehended and will be extradited to Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post has learned.

On Wednesday, a man entered a shop in Tsim Sha Tsui, rendered a staff member unconscious and tied her up before escaping with the items, according to a source.

The South China Morning Post has learned the suspect fled to Thailand after the robbery but was later apprehended and would be sent back to Hong Kong on Thursday.

The source earlier said that a 42-year-old female staff member opened the store at 9.30am (8.30 am Thailand time) and the suspect, who was wearing a black hat, glasses and a black face mask, entered and asked about a white Hermes handbag.

After claiming he had to leave to withdraw cash, the man returned at around 12.10pm and bought the bag.

He told the staff member he wished to stay in the store to browse, but suddenly covered the victim's face with a small towel, causing her to lose consciousness.

The woman later woke up to find herself tied up. She freed herself with a cutter and sought help from a passer-by downstairs.

According to the source, 11 Hermes bags worth about HK$2 million and a Van Cleef & Arpels gold necklace valued at about HK$1 million were stolen.

The force is expected to disclose more details of the case on Thursday afternoon.