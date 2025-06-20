Malaysia mulls border wall with Thailand in Narathiwat
Malaysia mulls border wall with Thailand in Narathiwat

PUBLISHED : 20 Jun 2025 at 14:36

WRITER: Online Reporters

A Thai soldier stands guard at a wall bordering Thailand and Malaysia in Betong district in Yala province on Jan 23, 2021. Another wall is being considered between Narathiwat province and Kelantan state in Malaysia. (Photo: Fourth Army Region)
The Malaysian government is considering building a new wall on a section of the frontier with Thailand to stamp out illicit drug trafficking and other activities plaguing its border state.

Malaysian Deputy Home Minister Shamsul Anuar Nasarah said construction of a wall in Kelantan state was among the options to secure the border with Narathiwat province, Bernama reported on Friday. Other possibilities include the installation of CCTV and using other surveillance equipment.

"All of these are under review, and actions will be taken according to needs and locality," the Malaysian state news outlet quoted him as saying.

His statement follows a call from the state administration in Kelantan which called for the central government in Kuala Lumpur to erect a wall to crack down on illegal activities.

"What matters is ensuring our national borders are truly safe, well-monitored and not easily breached," the deputy minister said in the state capital Kota Bharu.

Kelantan, separated from Narathiwat by the Kolok River, has been running campaigns against illegal smuggling, from migrant workers to drugs and other contraband, across the river from Thailand.

