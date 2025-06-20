Thai PM visits troops as rivals plan new protests for her ouster

Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra reacts as she walks with Thailand's Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and Second Army Region Commander Lieutenant General Boonsin Padklang upon her arrival at Ubon Ratchathani, following a leak on Wednesday of a phone call between Ms Paetongtarn and Cambodia's former PM Hun Sen, amid a border dispute between the two countries, at Morakot Operations Base, in Ubon Ratchathani province, on Friday. (Photo: Government House)

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra visited troops at a border post to ease public backlash over her criticism of the army in a leaked phone call, as pro-royalist groups threatened to intensify protests demanding her resignation.

Ms Paetongtarn, accompanied by government ministers and military officials, travelled to an army base near Cambodia on Friday to show support for soldiers involved in a border standoff. She was scheduled to hold a strategy meeting with the region’s army commander, according to a government statement.

The visit came as reports emerged that a coalition partner may quit the government unless Ms Paetongtarn steps down. The United Thai Nation Party, a staunchly conservative group with 36 seats, was expected to meet Friday to finalise its position, a local newspaper reported, without citing a source.

Her coalition now holds about 255 seats in the 495-member parliament and cannot afford more defections. Local media reports said the party is split into two factions, with one pledging to support Ms Paetongtarn and the other planning to force her resignation.

Ms Paetongtarn is battling to save her less than one-year-old government after a major ally withdrew support following weeks-long wrangling and in protest against comments the prime minister made in the phone call appearing to criticise the Thai army’s role in a border dispute with Cambodia.

Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said there was no immediate threat to the government as all remaining parties in the coalition continued to support Ms Paetongtarn as prime minister.

The political turmoil has shaken markets and risks deepening Thailand’s economic slowdown, potentially tipping it into a technical recession. The threat of fresh protests next week by ultra-nationalist groups seeking Ms Paetongtarn’s ouster may further dent investor confidence.

Thai assets were steady Friday after the benchmark stock index slumped to a five-year low a day earlier. Foreign investors have pulled a net $2.3 billion from Thai stocks this year, exacerbating a selloff that’s made the nation’s equity market the worst performer among the world’s major markets.

The 38-year-old prime minister apologised Thursday for the leak, saying her remarks were a negotiation tactic to ease tensions with Cambodia. But that’s failed to assuage the nationalists and groups opposed to her father Thaksin Shinawatra, ruling Pheu Thai Party’s de facto leader.

“It’s now evident that the prime minister is the opponent of Thailand and the Thai people,” said Jatuporn Prompan, an ally-turned-critic of the Shinawatra family. “We cannot let her govern Thailand for even a day longer.”

The country’s biggest opposition party is urging Ms Paetongtarn to dissolve the lower house of parliament and pave the way for a snap election ahead of the next scheduled vote in 2027.

A fresh election would potentially complicate the passage of July legislation, including a contentious casino-legalisation bill and the next fiscal budget.

As the political crisis drags out, Ms Paetongtarn faces more legal challenges. Pro-royalist activists and ex-senators have filed complaints with the Constitutional Court and Election Commission, alleging breaches of ethics or national security laws — adding to the Shinawatra family’s mounting legal troubles.