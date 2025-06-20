Thailand braces for heavy rain in East, Northeast, and South

Flooding is seen in front of Kasetsart University in Bangkok on May 24, 2025. (Bangkok Post file photo)

Thailand is set to experience a surge in rainfall, with heavy downpours forecast in parts of the eastern, northeastern, and southern regions, according to the latest 24-hour weather update from the Thai Meteorological Department.

The increase in rainfall is attributed to a strengthening southwesterly monsoon currently covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand, along with a low-pressure system over northern Vietnam. Authorities are warning residents in affected areas to be cautious of heavy and accumulated rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding and other hazards.

Weather Outlook by Region (06:00 today – 06:00 tomorrow):

Northern Region

Thunderstorms in 40% of the area, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Phitsanulok, Kamphaeng Phet and Phetchabun.

Low: 24–27°C | High: 33–36°C

Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h.

Northeastern Region

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with isolated heavy rain in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Amnat Charoen and Ubon Ratchathani.

Low: 24–26°C | High: 32–36°C

Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h.

Central Region

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

Low: 24–26°C | High: 35–37°C

Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h.

Eastern Region

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.

Low: 24–26°C | High: 32–35°C

Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h.

Waves 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Southern Region (East Coast)

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung and Songkhla.

Low: 24–26°C | High: 32–35°C

Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h.

Waves around 1 metre; offshore and in thunderstorm areas exceeding 2 metres.

Southern Region (West Coast)

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with isolated heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Satun.

Low: 23–25°C | High: 30–33°C

From Phuket northwards:

Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h.

Waves 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

From Krabi southwards:

Southwesterly winds at 15–30 km/h.

Waves around 1 metre, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorms.

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Low: 25–26°C | High: 34–38°C

Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h.

Maritime Warning

Moderate winds are expected across the upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand. Wave heights will range between 1–2 metres, with waves exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. The Meteorological Department has advised small boats to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by storms.