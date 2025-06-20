Cambodia's Hun Sen names 2 rooms at residence after Thaksin, Yingluck

Listen to this article

Hun Sen shows one of the two rooms named after Thaksin and Yingluck to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, during her private visit to his house in April. Deputy Governor Khleang Huot acts as an interpreter for her. (Photo: Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook account)

Former Cambodian prime minister Hun Sen has named two rooms at his house after two former Thai prime ministers, Thaksin and Yingluck Shinawatra, for their visits to his country.

According to another stunning message on his Facebook account on Friday, Hun Sen named the two rooms – the Thaksin Room and the Yingluck Room – in honour of their visits to Cambodia.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and her husband had already visited them during a private dinner at his house, on the sidelines of her official visit to Cambodia in April, the message read.

"Before departing, the Thai Prime Minister requested to see the rooms where her father and aunt had once stayed," he said. "My house had preserved two rooms for them. One was named the 'Thaksin Room' and the other the 'Yingluck Room'. The Thai Prime Minister’s husband took photographs and videos of both rooms," he added.

Hun Sen, who is the senate president, also called Ms Paetongtarn by her nickname, Ung Ing, in the post.

The latest disclosure followed a disastrous conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and Hun Sen. It was later posted online and triggered a political uproar in Thailand.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra listened to the explanation from Hun Sen through the interpreter, Khleang Huot, while her husband, Pitaka Suksawat, videoed the room. (Photo: Samdech Hun Sen of Cambodia Facebook account)

Severing of family ties

Hun Sen reconfirmed that the conversation took place on Sunday with Deputy Phnom Penh Governor Khleang Huot as an interpreter. But he denied that he leaked the conversation to the public, saying it was posted by a "Cambodian official" trying to protect him and his son, Prime Minister Hun Manet, after they were branded "unprofessional".

"A relationship of more than 30 years between the two families was destroyed by a leak of a phone conversation by a Cambodian official," he wrote.

Hun Sen was saddened by the end of the longstanding ties, the Khmer Times reported with the headline: "Senate president: 30-year family ties with Thaksin Shinawatra severed over leaked call."

Ms Paetongtarn later called the move to leak the conversation "unprofessional".

Hun Sen's manor is in Takmao town in Kandal province, not far from the capital Phnom Penh.