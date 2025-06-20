Russian man drowns off Phuket

Rescue workers take the body of a Russian man to Vachira Phuket Hospital after he drowned off Karon beach in Phuket while swimming with his son on Friday. (Photo: Karon police station)

PHUKET: A Russian man drowned off Karon beach in Muang district of this island province late Friday morning after swimming with his son, police said.

Police went to the beach in front of a football field in tambon Karon after being alerted at 11.40am, said Pol Maj Charas Lempan, investigation officer at Karon police station.

When they arrived, the officers found the deceased man, Nikita Tretiakov, 48, lying on the beach.

His wife Natalia Pyshmantsena and their son Danila Tretiakov told police that the family had left their hotel room at about 10am for a swim. Her husband and son went into the water while she remained onshore.

About 30 minutes later, the husband could not be seen. The family immediately alerted lifeguards for help. He was found at about 11am, 100 metres from the shore.

The lifeguards brought him back to the beach, having alerted rescue workers and medical staff from Chalong Hospital. Medics performed CPR on the man but he was pronounced at the scene, said police.

Ms Pyshmantseva and her son requested further resuscitation efforts at Chalong Hospital. However, doctors could not save his life as he had already died.

Pol Maj Charas and forensic doctor Tulayawit Wannasri jointly conducted a post-mortem examination before the body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a thorough autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.