Uzbek beauty clinic operator arrested in Phuket

Woman found to have no licence or work permit, police say

Listen to this article

Officers inspect a beauty clinic in Chalong area of Phuket where they arrested a 28-year-old Uzbek woman on Friday. (Photo: Phuket immigration office)

PHUKET: An Uzbek woman was arrested for illegally operating a beauty clinic in Phuket following a raid on a commercial building in this island province on Friday.

A combined team of immigration officers, local police and public health officials, armed with a search warrant, inspected the building in the Chalong area that housed the business.

The operator, identified only as Maftuna, 28, was apprehended after she was found not to have the proper licences, said Pol Lt Col Wiroj Srisapha, chief of the Phuket immigration office. Her surname was not given. Medical equipment and supplies were seized.

The Uzbek woman has been charged with operating a medical facility without a licence, managing a clinic without permission, importing medical equipment without registering the business, and working illegally as a foreign national. Ms Maftuna confessed to all charges, said police.

The operation was part of a nationwide crackdown on foreign nationals violating immigration laws, employment regulations and rules related to business operation. The crackdown, running from June 19 to 25, aims to dismantle criminal networks and unauthorised foreign-run businesses.