PM’s aide files complaint against Cambodian strongman

Listen to this article

Somkid Chueakong, the prime minister’s deputy secretary-general for political affairs, talks to reporters after filing a complaint on Friday against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen for threatening Thai national security at the police Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau. (Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)

An aide to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has filed a police complaint against Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen for threatening national security and causing division among Thais.

Somkid Chueakong, the prime minister’s deputy secretary-general for political affairs, submitted the complaint on Friday to Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiewphan, chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.

The complaint stems from the severe fallout in Thailand from a leaked audio recording of a conversation between Ms Paetongtarn and the veteran Cambodian politician.

Mr Somkid told the media that he decided to lodge the complaint both personally as a citizen and in his official capacity, as the recording had caused discord among Thais and threatened national security.

He insisted that the petition was not launched to make amends with the public on behalf of the prime minister, who faces growing calls to resign to take responsibility for controversial comments she made on the phone call.

Mr Somkid said the prime minister had no knowledge of him filing this complaint as he had consulted only with his close associates.

“Hun Sen is the only person who profited from the leaked audio recording, as the act of [backstabbing] shown in the recording helped increase his political advantage,” said Mr Somkid.

“The PM is a victim. The audio caused people to think that she has bent to Cambodia, leading to damage to Thailand’s reputation and a breach of diplomatic protocol.”

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the police can file charges under Thai law against those who pose a threat to national security, even if they reside outside the country.

He referred to many overseas-based call centre scam gangs and two Cambodian YouTubers, for whom the CCIB sought arrest warrants earlier, as examples.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong also commented on another leaked audio clip of two men, purported to be Hun Sen and his close aide and interpreter Huot, discussing coordinating with the Thai police to capture Hun Sen’s opponents living in Thailand.

That audio recording was obtained and posted online by Al Jazeera in late May.

Pol Lt Gen Trairong said the Thai police can only work under the directives of Thai law.