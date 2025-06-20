All Thais advised to leave Iran and Israel

Foreign and labour ministries gear up to help people get home

Children sit inside a makeshift shelter made from a cargo container buried under dirt, where they hide when a rocket siren alert sounds for a missile strike from Iran on Israel, in southern Negev, Israel on June 18. (Photo: Reuters)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Thai nationals in Israel and Iran to leave these high-risk areas without delay amid the ongoing conflict and escalating violence, said minister Maris Sangiampongsa.

Mr Maris said that at present, 35 Thai nationals in Iran have taken shelter at a temporary refuge centre, while five have expressed their intention to leave the country. In Israel, three Thai nationals have indicated their wish to leave.

He stressed that Thai embassies in both countries have been instructed to facilitate safe and swift departures for all Thai nationals. In recent days, the ministry has been closely monitoring the situation, deploying senior officials to support Thai embassies in Tel Aviv and Tehran to ensure prompt assistance to Thai citizens.

The minister warned Thai nationals to avoid delaying their departure while safe passage remains possible and urged them to contact the embassies immediately if they require help.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour has established dedicated coordination and support centres in both countries to ensure the safety of Thai workers in high-risk areas, said permanent secretary Boonsong Thapchaiyuth.

He said the centre is actively tracking developments and assisting Thai nationals working in both countries. So far, no Thai casualties or injuries have been reported in recent incidents, he said.

He urged Thai workers in Israel and Iran to install the “Smart TOEA” mobile application, available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Workers are urged to enable location tracking to allow real-time monitoring by rescue teams. This will enable swift evacuation or support if unexpected situations arise, he added.