Thai soldiers ask singing Cambodians to disperse

Soldiers with the army’s Suranaree Force gather at Prasat Ta Kwai temple in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin for an activity in January 2019. (Bangkok Post File Photo)

Thai soldiers peacefully intervened after a group of Cambodian tourists sang and danced at the Ta Kwai temple in Phanom Dong Rak district of Surin, amid ongoing border tensions, according to the Royal Thai Army.

A video circulating on social media shows around 30 Cambodian visitors singing, dancing and clapping their hands cheerfully at the temple, while Cambodian soldiers stood nearby. Thai troops later approached and politely asked the group to return to the Cambodian side of the border.

Col Ritcha Suksuwanont, a deputy spokesperson for the army, confirmed that the event took place on Tuesday. He said the group dispersed voluntarily about 20 minutes after Thai authorities explained that such symbolic gestures could undermine the mutual understanding between the countries.

Under a bilateral agreement, both sides are permitted to deploy unarmed troops at the disputed site to support tourism, but must avoid provocative acts.

Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region, said Thailand had asked Cambodian forces to be cautious, calling the incident typical of the behaviour of political hardliners.

Despite the tensions, both Thai and Cambodian tourists continue to visit the Ta Kwai and nearby Ta Muen Thom temples, with Thais offering moral support and gifts to Thai troops stationed in the area.

The two temples, as well as Ta Muen Toch temple, also in Surin, and the Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani, are the four disputed sites along the border.