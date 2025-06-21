Poipet casinos desperate to woo Thai patrons back
Thailand
General

Poipet casinos desperate to woo Thai patrons back

PUBLISHED : 21 Jun 2025 at 05:43

NEWSPAPER SECTION: News

WRITER: Post Reporters

Motorcyclists queue at the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo province opposite Poipet town in Cambodia on June 15, 2025. (Photo: Sa Kaeo Public Relations Office)
Casino operators in Cambodia's Poipet are rolling out aggressive travel promotions to lure back Thai gamblers, following a sharp decline in cross-border visits caused by tightened security at the Thai-Cambodian border.

As of Friday, a local source reported that smaller gates on both sides of the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo's Aranyaprathet district remained open to allow students to travel to schools.

The checkpoint officially opened at 8am in Thailand, with the immigration ban stressed for Thai gamblers and casino workers, who headed to Poipet for the entertainment complexes and casinos available there.

The Cambodian side of the border checkpoint opened later at 9am, allowing vendors in Rong Kluea Market near the checkpoint to cross either on foot or in cars.

The measure to ban gamblers, announced on Tuesday, resulted in an immense drop in Thai nationals travelling to Cambodia, with only a few people making their way across the border in the first hour of Friday's operation.

Some chose to go to Poipet illegally by venturing across the natural border, while others flew into either Phnom Penh or Siem Reap and then proceeded to reach the city by car.

The lower number of Thai travellers resulted in a loss of revenue for some casinos, which were forced to close temporarily, as they reportedly relied on Thai clients who account for over 90% of all their visitors.

As a result, casinos and entertainment complexes in Poipet have reportedly launched promotions to attract more Thai visitors, including a package with a hotel room discount and a limousine pickup at airports.

Other promotions included plane tickets from Bangkok to Siem Reap, a "luxury-class" van at the airport for a three-hour trip to Poipet.

Many Thais working at casinos in Cambodia have reportedly been quitting their jobs due to chronic power cuts and slow internet speeds, as well as concerns about the border checkpoint's operating hours.

Earlier on Thursday, the Burapha Force arrested six casino workers, who attempted to make their way into Poipet via a natural border crossing at Baan Mai Khok Sabaeng in Aranyaprathet district's tambon Tha Kham.

The six people said they were working at the Crown Casino in the city for a monthly salary of 20,000 baht.

