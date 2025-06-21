Deal extension at Don Mueang for Mall Group

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has extended The Mall Group's contract to manage commercial operations in Don Mueang airport's Terminal 2 for six months while selecting a new operator.

The AoT yesterday announced its board approved a six-month extension of The Mall Group's contract at Don Mueang airport's Terminal 2, from May 1 to Oct 31. AoT has been instructed to expedite the selection process for a new operator within the designated timeframe.

The Mall Group currently manages two commercial areas on the third floor of the domestic terminal.

The first area, covering a combined of 952.33 square metres (m²), is for selling souvenirs, personal care items, medicines, lifestyle goods, jewellery, accessories and books.

The company is required to pay 20% of monthly gross revenue (before expenses), or a minimum guaranteed return of 7,320.50 baht per square metre -- equivalent to a monthly return of 6.971 million baht -- whichever works out to be the higher amount, for the concession.

The second concession, covering 1,436.41m², is for retail and food and beverage services. The fee is 15% of monthly gross revenue (before expenses), or a minimum guaranteed return of 12,097.99 baht per square metre -- equivalent to a monthly return of 17.377 million baht--whichever is higher.

Paweena Chariyathitiphong, senior executive vice president from Engineering and Construction Group and acting AoT president, said Terms of Reference are being drafted for bidding. Although the process takes time, he said, it will ensure the service continues to generate revenue for AoT.