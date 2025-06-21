Bomb blitz leaves 10 people injured

A series of coordinated bomb attacks in the southern provinces of Yala, Narathiwat and Pattani injured 10 people, including five officials, prompting heightened security measures and an urgent investigation by authorities.

In Pattani, three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) exploded early yesterday near the annual provincial Red Cross and cultural fair on Suan Somdet Road in tambon Rusamilae in Muang district, said Pol Col Jeffey Saimanakul, chief of Pattani's Muang police station, who was alerted at about 5.30am.

The first explosion occurred at 4.44am inside a vacant security post near the provincial tourism office. Two subsequent blasts struck nearby electrical poles around 5.19am and 5.30am close to vendor tents, causing injuries to seven individuals.

The injured included five local vendors and two police officers from the provincial special operations unit.

The five injured vendors -- three men and two women -- were identified as Sorleehee Duerame, who sustained a hip injury; Usa Yuden with a left leg injury; Ms Somsri Yuden with a hand injury; Ms Yupha Yuden with a minor left leg injury; and Weerachi Sae Chin suffered a mouth injury.

The two injured officers were Pol Snr Sgt Maj Atthawut Na Sngkhla and Pol Sgt Sahaparp Passa, both of whom suffered chest injuries.

The blasts caused structural damage to light poles and vendor stalls, while bomb fragments were found scattered widely at the scene.

Pol Maj Gen Santhat Chuephuttan, the Pattani Provincial Police chief, said initial findings suggested a well-organised group of 5–10 militants was behind the attacks.

One team is believed to have planted the first device in the early hours, while another concealed the IEDs next to the lamp posts.

Investigators believe the same group may have been involved in a previous attack at a local night market earlier this month.

Meanwhile, at 7.20am in Narathiwat yesterday, an IED exploded near a water reservoir in Ban Bue Lae Na, Manang Tayo sub-district, just 150 metres from a border patrol base.

Three officers inspecting a nearby water pump were injured, one seriously. Pol Sub Lt Jiaraphong Charoen lost his left foot in the blast, while two colleagues sustained minor injuries.

Officials suspect the bombing was carried out by insurgents linked to a known militant group operating in the area.

Provincial officials have been dispatched to monitor the injured officers' recovery and coordinate assistance.