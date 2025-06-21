Government set to upgrade Ranong Port

File photo

The Ministry of Transport has vowed to push ahead with developing Ranong Port into a regional maritime logistics hub under Thailand's strategic effort to enhance its seaport services to meet international standards.

Speaking during a joint working group meeting under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Port Authority of Thailand (PAT) and Bangladesh's Chittagong Port on Friday, Transport deputy minister Manaporn Charoensri highlighted Ranong Port's role as a crucial gateway to boost investment, trade and maritime connectivity across the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.

The collaboration aims to reduce transport time and costs for importers and exporters, improve logistics efficiency in southern Thailand, and support long-term economic stability, she said, adding that Ranong Port handled 324,933 tonnes of cargo in 2024, marking a 251% increase year-on-year, with further growth expected.

Ms Manaporn has instructed the PAT to fast-track Ranong's development to serve the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) and Asean trade, bypassing the congested Strait of Malacca and positioning Thailand as a central player in regional transport.

PAT director-general Kriengkrai Chaisiriwongsuk said the partnership with Chittagong Port targets the creation of a commercial shipping route between the two ports, expanding cooperation in port management, coastal transport, digital technologies and related industries.

"The partnership is expected to benefit the logistics sector, port management and operations, information technology, communications, coastal transport and industries related to port services," he said. Both sides also agreed to form a permanent committee to coordinate activities, appoint liaison officers and meet annually to deepen cooperation, he added.