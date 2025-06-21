Cambodian workers in Buri Ram want to stay, fear job loss if they return

Buri Ram Employment Office chief Somchai La-ongthong, right, says none of the Cambodian workers in Buri Ram requested to return to their home country despite border tensions.(Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM – All 1,350 Cambodian migrant workers in this northeastern province intend to stay despite ongoing border tensions.

Buri Ram Employment Office chief Somchai La-ongthong said on Saturday that the province had 3,681 registered migrant workers from Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar. Of them, 1,350 workers were from Cambodia, and most worked in the construction sector, followed by agriculture, domestic work and other sectors.

Following recent border tensions, employers consulted with their Cambodian workers, who all expressed their desire to remain, and none requested to return home, said Mr Somchai.

Many workers cited job security concerns, higher wages in Thailand and fear of replacement by workers from other countries as reasons for staying. .

The employment office chief said he advised employers to reassure workers that their employment remains protected under the Labour Protection Act.

Cambodia's former prime minister Hun Sen wrote on Facebook on Friday: “If Thailand is bold enough, try expelling all Cambodian workers and see how much impact it would have on the Thai economy.”

According to the Thai Restaurant Association, the number of Cambodian workers employed in the restaurant sector is low, while there are no signs that they are returning to their home country.