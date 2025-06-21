26 Thais caught crossing border to work in Cambodia

Listen to this article

Thai army officers detain Thai nationals who tried to cross the border in tambon Khlong Nam Sai, Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo province, to work in Cambodia on Friday night. (Photo: Royal Thai Army)

SA KAEO – Twenty-six Thai nationals were caught trying to sneak into Cambodia illegally via natural channels in Aranyaprathet district on Friday night, despite a ban issued by the Thai army.

The ban, announced on Tuesday by the army’s Burapa Task Force, aims to ensure the safety of all Thai workers.

In tambon Tha Kham, the task force’s patrol arrested three men with backpacks attempting to cross the border through Phrom Hot canal.

The men admitted to working at an online casino operated in Poipet’s township for eight months, earning a monthly salary of 18,000 baht, according to the Royal Thai Army.

One of them said he led the group through a natural path after being prohibited from crossing legally.

On the same night in tambon Khlong Nam Sai, another unit spotted a group heading toward the Cambodian border. Three gunshots from an unknown source were heard before the army fired a warning shot into the air.

Once the situation was under control, authorities apprehended 23 Thai people—14 women and nine men—including a 38-year-old guide, identified as Krai Jantha, who was injured and taken to hospital.

An initial investigation revealed two groups among the 22 detainees.

The first were casino employees in Poipet’s Sango building. They had returned to Thailand to get their documents stamped.

The second group attempted to smuggle to Cambodia, paying 2,500 to 5,000 baht each.

All those arrested were handed over to police for legal proceedings, said the army.