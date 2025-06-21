Thai troops open border to save Cambodian patient

Listen to this article

Thai medical staff tend to a seriously ill Cambodian woman who was brought across the border for treatment, at the Ban Phak Kad permanent border checkpoint in Chanthaburi on Friday night. (Photo: Screenshot)

Thai marines opened a border checkpoint in Chanthaburi province on Friday night to allow the emergency medical transfer of a critically ill Cambodian woman suffering from sepsis.

The urgent request came from Cambodian authorities at 8.30pm on Friday after local hospitals were unable to treat the woman due to a lack of medical equipment and personnel, according to media reports.

The Thai-Cambodian coordination unit in Chanthaburi consulted military superiors who swiftly gave their approval. The Royal Thai Marine Task Force stationed at the Ban Phak Kad permanent border checkpoint authorised the temporary opening on humanitarian grounds.

The patient was transferred at the midpoint of the border bridge, where a Thai medical team with full emergency equipment was on standby. Once the patient was safely in Thai hands, she was rushed to Chanthaburi Hospital for immediate treatment.

After the handover, the border gate was promptly closed in accordance with bilateral agreements to maintain the same operating hours.

The operation highlighted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in responding to emergencies and humanitarian crises despite the bitter border dispute between the two governments.