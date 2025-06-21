Phuket burglar hits four luxury villas in one night

Security video shows a black-clad burglar preparing to scale the wall of a luxury villa development in Thalang district of Phuket. (Photo: Screenshot)

Police in Phuket are pursuing a burglar who broke into four luxury villas in a single night, stealing valuables worth over 2 million baht in Thalang district.

Security video shared online shows a man dressed in black climbing the perimeter wall of a villa in Ban Yamu, Pa Khlok subdistrict on the evening of June 17.

The video, recorded around 7.45pm, captures the suspect walking along the wall as if surveying the area before leaping into the property. He then proceeded to break into four separate villas, making off with branded handbags, luxury watches and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The stolen items belonged to both the villa owners and tourists staying at the properties.

Investigators from the Thalang police station have identified clues from the vehicle used in the escape and believe the suspect is a foreign national. Authorities are now working to track him down and recover the stolen assets.

The incident has raised concerns among residents and tourists in the area, prompting calls for increased security measures at high-end accommodations across the island.