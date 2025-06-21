Cambodians flood Thai border to buy fuel

Shortages in Poipet drive up prices while power outages spur demand for fuel for generators

Cambodian vendors ride their motorcycles into Thailand to open their shops at the Rong Kluea Market in Aranyaprathet, across the border from Poipet. (Photo: Facebook สวท.สระแก้ว)

A fuel shortage in Cambodia has triggered a surge of cross-border traffic into Thailand, as Cambodian motorists flock to fill their tanks with cheaper and more readily available fuel.

On Saturday morning, more than 100 luxury vehicles were seen crossing the Thai-Cambodian Friendship Bridge into Aranyaprathet district of Sa Kaeo province, causing congestion near the immigration checkpoint.

The influx followed reports of severe fuel scarcity and frequent power outages in neighbouring Poipet, prompting residents to rely on petrol-powered generators.

With fuel prices in Cambodia soaring to the equivalent of 48–50 baht per litre for petrol and 38–40 baht for diesel, many Cambodians are now driving into Thailand, where prices are significantly lower at 41.54 and 31.94 baht, respectively.

The official posted prices for fuel this week in Cambodia are 4,400 riel (36 baht) for petrol and 3,550 riel (29.10 baht) for diesel, leading to speculation that profiteering and hoarding are taking pace.

Some Cambodians have resorted to draining their car tanks each morning, driving into Thailand to refill, and then siphoning the fuel into 200-litre drums for storage back home.

Wealthier households in Poipet, home to more than 100,000 people, are reportedly stockpiling the fuel drums in front of their homes in anticipation of prolonged shortages.

Cambodia on June 17 switched off the electricity supply from Thailand to Poipet and instead connected a new transmission line for power from Vietnam, Amarin TV reported.

However, local residents have complained that the Vietnamese power supply is inconsistent, to the point where electrical appliances could not be used normally. This has increased demand for generators.

At the Ban Khlong Luek permanent checkpoint, Thai immigration officers reported a bustling scene as more than 1,000 Cambodian traders entered Thailand to open shops at the Rong Kluea Market.

In contrast, the outbound terminal remained quiet, with few Thais crossing into Cambodia and only a handful of Lao workers arriving to stamp their passports.

Casino economy

The Poipet economy is heavily dependent on casinos but since the latest border dispute flared up, Thais have been forbidden to cross the border to work or gamble in the establishments.

Thais are said to account for 80% of the patrons in Poipet’s casinos, some of which are reported to be Thai-owned.

Authorities in Aranyaprathet have deployed additional traffic police to manage the congestion and maintain order at the border, as the fuel crisis continues to drive cross-border movement.

The development follows the release of another inflammatory statement from former Cambodian premier Hun Sen, who said the country could manage without fuel from Thailand.

Responding to Thai opposition calls for halting oil exports to Cambodia as pressure, Hun Sen affirmed that his country would not collapse by not purchasing oil from Thailand. He warned that the Thai oil and gas conglomerate PTT would be the loser instead.

PTT operates 186 PTT petrol stations in Cambodia and more than 250 Cafe Amazon coffee shops.