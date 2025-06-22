Wave of drugs 'targeting children', academic says

'Molly', a redesigned form of ecstasy. (Photo: Office of the Narcotics Control Board)

An academic has warned about four new-generation illicit drugs, disguised as harmless products with candy-like appearances, mainly targeting the young.

Asst Prof Sirach Lapyai, lecturer at the Faculty of Public Health, Mahidol University, and manager of the Product Watch Programme, on Saturday warned about a disturbing trend in which drug manufacturers are rebranding addictive substances with sweet, colourful packaging to lure young people.

She said these narcotic products, designed to mimic candy and sweet with fruity flavours, are sold openly online with prices starting at just a few hundred baht. This marketing strategy poses a serious risk to youth who may be misled into thinking these substances are harmless.

Among the products identified is a new type of e-cigarette dubbed "GEN 6", designed to resemble a menthol inhaler. Despite its innocent appearance, it contains 3–5% nicotine and is marketed as an "inhaler pod" that can be used through both the mouth and nose, increasing the risk of nasal infections.

Another is the cannabis vape, which looks similar to disposable e-cigarettes and often comes in bright packaging with cartoon or fruit images and sweet flavouring options.

Some devices allow users to switch between nicotine and cannabis cartridges and are marketed as two-in-one and easy to use.

A third product is "Lean", a recreational beverage known for its purple colour and euphoric effects originally popular among teens in the US.

Asst Prof Sirach said the product has evolved into a cannabis-infused version and in Thailand is falsely marketed as legal, despite containing codeine, a controlled opioid that can lead to respiratory failure.

The fourth is "Molly", a redesigned form of ecstasy shaped like stars, hearts, or cartoon characters in pastel colours. Despite claims of safety due to higher purity, it still has potent hallucinogenic effects and can be deadly.

Asst Prof Sirach urged parents, guardians, and schools to stay alert to these disguised drugs, emphasising the need for awareness to prevent young people from experimenting with substances that pose serious health risks.