Thai army closes a border crossing with Cambodia

Chong Sai Taku border crossing is seen in Ban Kruat district, Buri Ram, on Sunday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

BURI RAM: Lt Gen Boonsin Padklang, commander of Thailand's Second Army Region, has closed the Chong Sai Taku border crossing in this northeastern province bordering Cambodia.

Lt Gen Boonsin gave an order to close the temporary border crossing in tambon Chanthopphet of Ban Kruat district on Saturday. The order was posted on the Facebook page of the Second Army Region late Saturday night.

It was based on another order from the Royal Thai Army which authorised the Second Army Region to control the opening and closure of border crossings along the Thai-Cambodian border for the sake of public safety, Thai territorial protection and the security of Thailand.

Earlier the Chong Sai Taku border crossing had been opened daily to facilitate border trade, investments and tourism.

The Chong Sai Taku border pass lies opposite Chup Koki checkpoint in Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia.

The border conflict with Cambodia has been escalating since Cambodian troops entered Thailand’s Chong Bok area in Ubon Ratchathani province in April. The incursion led to the construction of a Cambodian military base where Cambodian soldiers opened fire at the Thai soldiers who approached for negotiations on May 28.

Then Cambodia brought four disputed areas including Chong Bok to the International Court of Justice.

Thailand later restricted the opening hours of border crossings with Cambodia, apparently to affect the operations of Cambodia's entertainment venues and casinos near the border.

Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen repeatedly demanded the restoration of normal opening hours for the border crossings with Thailand – as heard in a leaked and controversial phone call recording with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.