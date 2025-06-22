Most Thais still oppose casino complexes: poll

The Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand hold a protest rally against the casino-entertainment complex bill and online gambling near Government House on March 27, 2025. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A majority of Thais remain opposed to the government's proposal to develop entertainment complexes that would include a casino, according to an opinion survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll).

The poll, conducted from June 16–18, 2025, surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and over from all regions, educational backgrounds, professions, and income levels.

Public opinion on the entertainment complex policy

When asked whether they supported the policy of allowing investment in entertainment complexes that include a casino:

56.72% said they oppose both the entertainment complexes and casinos

24.12% said they support both

8.78% supported entertainment complexes without a casino

1.37% supported casinos only

9.01% had no opinion

Opinions on private investment without a state budget

The pollsters asked 858 respondents who opposed both options or supported only the entertainment complex without a casino whether they supported allowing privately funded development (no government budget) with estimated revenue generation between 12–39 billion baht per year:

84.15% still opposed both

11.31% supported entertainment complexes without casinos

3.26% supported both

0.70% supported casinos only

0.58% had no opinion

Views on anti-money laundering and access control measures

When asked whether government-imposed anti-money laundering and entry control measures would change the respondents’ view:

81.47% still opposed both

10.49% supported entertainment complexes without casinos

6.18% supported both

1.04% had no opinion

0.82% supported casinos only

Opinions on using revenue for public benefit

Regarding proposed legislation that would allocate revenue from the entertainment complexes to fund education, infrastructure, and support for vulnerable groups:

78.21% opposed both

14.10% supported entertainment complexes without casinos

6.53% supported both

0.58% supported casinos only

0.58% had no opinion

Outlook for legislation in parliament

When asked about the likelihood of the draft entertainment complex bill passing parliament during the first reading in early July:

37.10% said the bill would be considered but rejected

27.48% believed it would be postponed

19.85% believed it would be passed

8.17% did not answer

7.40% believed Parliament would be dissolved before the bill is debated

Public opinion on a national referendum

Finally, regarding the idea of holding a national referendum on whether to allow a casino-inclusive entertainment complex: