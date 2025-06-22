Most Thais still oppose casino complexes: poll

A majority of Thais remain opposed to the government's proposal to develop entertainment complexes that would include a casino, according to an opinion survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll).
The poll, conducted from June 16–18, 2025, surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and over from all regions, educational backgrounds, professions, and income levels.
Public opinion on the entertainment complex policy
When asked whether they supported the policy of allowing investment in entertainment complexes that include a casino:
- 56.72% said they oppose both the entertainment complexes and casinos
- 24.12% said they support both
- 8.78% supported entertainment complexes without a casino
- 1.37% supported casinos only
- 9.01% had no opinion
Opinions on private investment without a state budget
The pollsters asked 858 respondents who opposed both options or supported only the entertainment complex without a casino whether they supported allowing privately funded development (no government budget) with estimated revenue generation between 12–39 billion baht per year:
- 84.15% still opposed both
- 11.31% supported entertainment complexes without casinos
- 3.26% supported both
- 0.70% supported casinos only
- 0.58% had no opinion
Views on anti-money laundering and access control measures
When asked whether government-imposed anti-money laundering and entry control measures would change the respondents’ view:
- 81.47% still opposed both
- 10.49% supported entertainment complexes without casinos
- 6.18% supported both
- 1.04% had no opinion
- 0.82% supported casinos only
Opinions on using revenue for public benefit
Regarding proposed legislation that would allocate revenue from the entertainment complexes to fund education, infrastructure, and support for vulnerable groups:
- 78.21% opposed both
- 14.10% supported entertainment complexes without casinos
- 6.53% supported both
- 0.58% supported casinos only
- 0.58% had no opinion
Outlook for legislation in parliament
When asked about the likelihood of the draft entertainment complex bill passing parliament during the first reading in early July:
- 37.10% said the bill would be considered but rejected
- 27.48% believed it would be postponed
- 19.85% believed it would be passed
- 8.17% did not answer
- 7.40% believed Parliament would be dissolved before the bill is debated
Public opinion on a national referendum
Finally, regarding the idea of holding a national referendum on whether to allow a casino-inclusive entertainment complex:
- 61.60% supported holding a referendum
- 30.08% opposed it
- 7.94% had no opinion
- 0.38% did not answer