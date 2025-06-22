Most Thais still oppose casino complexes: poll
text size
Thailand
General

Most Thais still oppose casino complexes: poll

PUBLISHED : 22 Jun 2025 at 11:01

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
The Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand hold a protest rally against the casino-entertainment complex bill and online gambling near Government House on March 27, 2025. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)
The Network of Students and People for Reform of Thailand hold a protest rally against the casino-entertainment complex bill and online gambling near Government House on March 27, 2025. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

A majority of Thais remain opposed to the government's proposal to develop entertainment complexes that would include a casino, according to an opinion survey conducted by the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA Poll).

The poll, conducted from June 16–18, 2025, surveyed 1,310 people aged 18 and over from all regions, educational backgrounds, professions, and income levels. 

Public opinion on the entertainment complex policy  

When asked whether they supported the policy of allowing investment in entertainment complexes that include a casino:

  • 56.72% said they oppose both the entertainment complexes and casinos
  • 24.12% said they support both
  • 8.78% supported entertainment complexes without a casino
  • 1.37% supported casinos only
  • 9.01% had no opinion

Opinions on private investment without a state budget

The pollsters asked 858 respondents who opposed both options or supported only the entertainment complex without a casino whether they supported allowing privately funded development (no government budget) with estimated revenue generation between 12–39 billion baht per year:

  • 84.15% still opposed both
  • 11.31% supported entertainment complexes without casinos
  • 3.26% supported both
  • 0.70% supported casinos only
  • 0.58% had no opinion

Views on anti-money laundering and access control measures

When asked whether government-imposed anti-money laundering and entry control measures would change the respondents’ view:

  • 81.47% still opposed both
  • 10.49% supported entertainment complexes without casinos
  • 6.18% supported both
  • 1.04% had no opinion
  • 0.82% supported casinos only

Opinions on using revenue for public benefit

Regarding proposed legislation that would allocate revenue from the entertainment complexes to fund education, infrastructure, and support for vulnerable groups:

  • 78.21% opposed both
  • 14.10% supported entertainment complexes without casinos
  • 6.53% supported both
  • 0.58% supported casinos only
  • 0.58% had no opinion

Outlook for legislation in parliament

When asked about the likelihood of the draft entertainment complex bill passing parliament during the first reading in early July:

  • 37.10% said the bill would be considered but rejected
  • 27.48% believed it would be postponed
  • 19.85% believed it would be passed
  • 8.17% did not answer
  • 7.40% believed Parliament would be dissolved before the bill is debated

Public opinion on a national referendum

Finally, regarding the idea of holding a national referendum on whether to allow a casino-inclusive entertainment complex:

  • 61.60% supported holding a referendum
  • 30.08% opposed it
  • 7.94% had no opinion
  • 0.38% did not answer
Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (13)

RECOMMENDED

TOPICS

Casino legalisation

Casino legalisation

TRENDING