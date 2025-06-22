Police raid villa, bust Korean scam gang and rescue kidnap victim

Police arrest Korean alleged gang members after rescuing a kidnapped South Korean national from a villa in Bang Lamung district of Thailand's Chon Buri province on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook สายข่าวพัทยา)

Thai police have arrested 21 suspects, including 20 South Koreans and one Chinese national, after rescuing a South Korean man allegedly kidnapped and forced to work for a call centre scam gang operating out of a luxury pool villa in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. The operation followed a tip-off from the South Korean embassy.

At around 2.30pm on Saturday, officers from the Tourist Police, Immigration Bureau, and Bang Lamung police raided the villa, where they found a group of men seated in front of computers. Upon seeing the officers, several suspects attempted to flee, with one jumping from the second floor and sustaining injuries. All were eventually apprehended.

The alleged victim, who had been reported kidnapped, was found among the group and confirmed to be safe. He was reportedly working alongside the others, and police have since informed the South Korean embassy so that they could notify his family.

During the raid, police discovered a whiteboard with Korean-language messages promoting investment schemes. Investigators believe the operation was part of a broader scam network involving romance scams, where victims are lured into fake relationships and persuaded to transfer money.

Pol Col Songwut Chueaplakij, superintendent of Tourist Police Division 2, said all seized items would be examined to determine their use in criminal activities. The suspects have been handed over to investigators for legal proceedings under Thai law.