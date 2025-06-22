Police raid illegal vape factory recycling used devices for resale

Police raid an illegal vape factory recycling used e-cigarettes with new liquid for online resale, in Bangkok, on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook TalknewsOnline)

Thai police have arrested two Chinese nationals and five Myanmar workers after raiding a rented house in Bangkok that was being used as an illegal vape production site. The operation uncovered a scheme in which used e-cigarettes were refilled with new liquid and repackaged for online sale. Authorities seized 3,200 vape devices worth over 1.5 million baht.

At around 4.30pm on Saturday, Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak Buppasuwan, commander of the Consumer Protection Police Division (CPPD), led a team of officers to inspect the property in Soi Panya-Ramintra, Bang Chan subdistrict, Khlong Sam Wa district. The raid followed intelligence that the house was being used to store and produce counterfeit vaping products.

Upon arrival, officers found Mr Bin Zhao, 35, acting suspiciously. He admitted to storing e-cigarettes inside and allowed police to search the premises. Inside, authorities discovered Mr Yin Hai Bin, 44, supervising five Myanmar nationals who were actively assembling vape devices.

The team found thousands of used e-cigarettes being refilled with new liquid and resealed for resale. Equipment and materials used in the production process were also confiscated. The total value of the seized items was estimated at 1.5 million baht.

Initial investigations revealed that the operation involved purchasing used vape devices, refilling them with e-liquid, and repackaging them for online distribution. Police believe the products were sold to unsuspecting customers as new.

Pol Maj Gen Pattanasak stated that all evidence would be examined further to determine the full extent of the operation. The suspects have been taken into custody and will face legal action under Thai consumer protection and public health laws.