Thai govt warns of AI voice scam mimicking family members

Listen to this article

Anukool Pruksanusak, a deputy government spokesman, has warned the public to be cautious of a new scam in which artificial intelligence (AI) is used to mimic the voices of family members in order to deceive victims into transferring money. (Photo: Facebook Anukool Pruksanusak)

The Thai government has issued a warning to the public about a new scam in which fraudsters use artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic the voices of family members in order to deceive victims into transferring money.

Deputy government spokesman Anukool Pruksanusak said on Sunday that the rise of digital technology has brought both convenience and new challenges. While it plays a vital role in daily life and business, it has also enabled criminals to develop increasingly sophisticated methods of deception.

Cybercrime remains a persistent threat in Thailand, with common scams including email fraud, fake product sales, romance scams, investment fraud, call centre impersonations, and Ponzi schemes. The latest tactic involves using AI to clone the voice of a relative, claiming an emergency to pressure victims into sending money.

To help prevent such scams, the government has issued the following advice:

Do not transfer money without verifying the situation. Call the person directly using a known number to confirm the request. Be alert to unusual behaviour, such as urgency or unnatural speech. If a transfer is made, check whether the recipient’s account truly belongs to someone you know.

The government urged the public to remain vigilant and avoid trusting unsolicited messages or calls. Before making any financial transactions, individuals should verify all details thoroughly to avoid falling victim to fraud.

Anyone who suspects they have been targeted or has witnessed online criminal activity is encouraged to report it via the official website www.thaipoliceonline.go.th or by calling the Cyber Police hotline at 1441, which operates 24 hours a day.