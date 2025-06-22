Dutch man found dead in Ayutthaya hotel room in suspicious circumstances

Listen to this article

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Police Station received a report of a foreign man found dead in a hotel room on Sunday. (Photo: Facebook ตำรวจภูธรจังหวัดพระนครศรีอยุธยา)

A 54-year-old Dutch national was found dead in a hotel room in Thailand's Ayutthaya province on Sunday afternoon, with police investigating the possibility of suicide or murder.

Police were alerted at around 1pm on Sunday by hotel staff after the man failed to check out as scheduled. Upon entering the room with a spare key, a housekeeper discovered the body lying on the floor beside the bed. The deceased was wearing only shorts and there were visible blood stains on the bed and in the bathtub.

Investigators found a deep wound on the man's left wrist and a fruit knife submerged in the bathtub, which was half-filled with blood-tinged water. Authorities estimate the man had been dead for six to seven hours before being discovered.

The victim was identified as Ronald Delft, a Dutch citizen who had been staying at the hotel alone for three days. He was due to check out at noon on the day of the incident.

Inside the room, police found bottles of liquor, soft drinks, and a handwritten note in English indicating the contact details of his brother and the Dutch embassy. The note is being examined as part of the investigation.

Initial police assessments suggest the man may have been suffering from stress and harmed himself. However, investigators have not ruled out the possibility of homicide and are reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence to determine the exact cause of death.

The body has been sent to Thammasat University Hospital for autopsy. Authorities are working to contact the victim’s relatives and the Dutch embassy to arrange for the repatriation of the body and religious rites.