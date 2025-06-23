Medical council investigating more doctors in Thaksin case

Thaksin Shinawatra

The Medical Council of Thailand has launched a second disciplinary investigation into the conduct of five doctors involved in the hospitalisation of former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

A council source revealed on Sunday the investigation, which will focus on professional ethics violations related to Thaksin's transfer from the Correctional Hospital to the Police General Hospital, potentially implicates more staff at both institutions.

The new process, although essentially an expansion of the initial probe, will take a fresh look at the information and follow the same seven-step procedure as before, the source said.

Details of how the matter will proceed will be discussed at the next council meeting on July 2.

New subcommittees may be appointed for this second round, but there must be some members of previous team to ensure consistency in reviewing the complaints, said the source.

This time the process may take longer but this should not be a concern, as the core of the matter has passed. It s not known what prompted the move.

The second round of investigation was prompted by leads and connections uncovered during the initial probe, which the council deems necessary to review in order to reach a clear conclusion.

The first round of investigations consisted of a seven-step structured process.

It began with a review by a medical ethics subcommittee, which had four months to complete its work, with a possible two-month extension.

The findings were passed to a screening subcommittee given up to two months to give its opinion.

The case then moved to a full council meeting, held once a month, which determined whether the complaint had merit.

If not, the case was closed. As it did, the matter was forwarded to an investigative subcommittee, which had up to six months to decide whether to drop the charges or proceed further.

Next, an external panel of national-level legal experts, not medical professionals, conducted a legal review and compiled the case for further consideration.

The council then assessed whether wrongdoing had occurred and decided on possible penalties.

The final step involved a special committee.

If this committee disagreed with the council's decision, the case would be returned for reconsideration.

If two-thirds of the committee upheld the ruling, the case would proceed to the Administrative Court.