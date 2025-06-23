Daring pond rescue for baby elephant

A wild baby elephant was yesterday rescued and reunited with its mother after falling into a pond in Chanthaburi's Pong Nam Ron district.

Officials and residents in Pong Nam Ron district, Chanthaburi, work together to save a wild elephant calf which fell into a pond, before reuniting it with its mother on Sunday. (Photos: Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation)

It took place close by the elephants' herd, so rescuers had to proceed carefully, sources say. However, it was deemed a success, with the baby elephant safely reunited with its mother.

The Protected Area Regional Office 2 received a report from the Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary at 8.30 am that a baby elephant had been spotted in a pond in Ban Phang Ngon village in Thap Sai subdistrict five kilometres away. It is unclear how the calf fell in.

Rangers from the Wang Krabae Forest Protection Unit, along with personnel from Khlong Khruea Wai Wildlife Sanctuary, the 544th Marine Ranger Base (Dongjik Unit), a rapid response team, local administrative officers including village heads, and a network of elephant monitoring volunteers, went to the scene and began a carefully coordinated rescue around 10am.

Using ropes and gentle pushing, the team managed to guide the young elephant out of the pond and back to the sanctuary where its mother was waiting. The pair then safely returned to the forest, much to the relief and joy of everyone involved.

Local media sources say the rescue mission was particularly challenging, as the animals' herd was nearby and could have grown alarmed. However, the operation concluded with no injuries to the animals, officials, or local residents, Khao Soi Dao Wildlife Sanctuary officials said.