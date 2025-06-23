Checkpoint shut after temple vigil

A gate is closed at Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram on Sunday. (Photo: Surachai Piragsa)

The military has closed the border checkpoint in Chong Sai Taku in Buri Ram following an incident involving a group of Cambodian visitors at a temple in Phanom Dong Rak district in Surin on Saturday.

The decision to close the checkpoint, in Buri Ram's Ban Kruat district, was made after a group of 30 Cambodian visitors were seen holding a "symbolic protest" at Ta Kwai temple in Surin's Phanom Dong Rak district. The temple is claimed by both Thailand and Cambodia.

After the military shut the Chong Sai Taku border checkpoint on Saturday evening, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet responded by ordering the closure of two checkpoints: Chup Koki, which lies across the Chong Sai Taku crossing, and Choam, opposite the Chong Sa Ngam checkpoint in Si Sa Ket.

The move was taken in response to the Thai army's "repeated unilateral decisions to shut down access points without prior consultation or coordination with Cambodia", reported the Khmer Times.

Thai authorities recently reduced the opening hours of the Chong Sai Taku checkpoint to just three hours -- from 9am to 12pm -- from Tuesday to Thursday.

Similarly, Cambodian authorities closed the checkpoint across the Chong An Ma crossing in Ubon Ratchathani on Thursday last week, without notifying the public on both sides.

With these closures, the only crossing between the two countries which is still open is the Chong Sa Ngam checkpoint in Si Sa Ket.

Meanwhile, the Royal Thai Army (RTA) said that from June 7, movements across border checkpoints under the jurisdiction of the Burapha Task Force in Sa Kaeo and the Suranaree Task Force in Buri Ram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani are strictly being monitored in response to the security situation.

The public should rely on information on the Royal Thai Army's website and the official Facebook accounts of the RTA and its spokesperson team to avoid misinformation, said the RTA.