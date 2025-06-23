B1.5bn 'ice' seized at Rayong pier

Listen to this article

Authorities have arrested eight suspects and seized 2,399 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, worth an estimated 1.5 billion baht in a raid near Ban Laem Son pier in Klaeng district, Rayong.

Department of Special Investigation (DSI) deputy director-general Pol Capt Surawut Rangsai said yesterday the operation was a joint effort between the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and DSI.

The force worked closely with the First Naval Region and Pak Nam Prasae police to intercept the shipment.

He said the drugs were concealed in waterproof packaging inside six covered six-wheel trucks and one pickup truck. The crystal methamphetamine, weighing 2,399 kilogrammes, was packaged and ready to load onto a boat at Ban Laem Son pier.

The value of the drugs was estimated at over 300 million baht, rising to 1.5 billion baht if smuggled and sold abroad. The vehicles were intercepted yesterday at a planned rendezvous point before the narcotics could be loaded onto the boat, he said.

The suspects arrested were Thai nationals named only as Sarawut, Thanayot, Chanyut, Chalong, Chatri, Teerayut, Somchai and Somjit.

During initial interrogations, the boat captain denied any knowledge the cargo was illicit, claiming he was hired solely to deliver goods at sea.

The other crew insisted they were casual labourers with no involvement in the trafficking operation, the police said.

Pol Capt Surawut said the drug trafficking network takes narcotics from northern Thailand to the eastern seaboard, using trucks as the main mode of transport. He said the two vehicles were flagged during multiple checkpoint inspections prior to their interception.

The ONCB is now expanding the investigation to trace financial transactions, scrutinise suspicious bank accounts and determine vehicle ownership. Authorities believe the operation is linked to a large transnational drug syndicate with bases in neighbouring countries.

Officials have vowed to intensify efforts to dismantle such networks and urged the public to report any suspicious activity to help curb drug trafficking.