Deft touch needed in Israeli-Iran conflict

Thailand will be put in an awkward spot if the US calls for international support to unseat the Supreme Leader

Since June 14, escalating strikes between Israel and Iran have sent shockwaves through the Thai community in the region. More than 39,500 Thai workers in Israel have been caught in the crossfire, many forced to shelter in underground bunkers or makeshift compounds as normal life is upended.

Thai students in Dom, near Tehran, have also been affected. While accustomed to regional instability, the latest confrontation has heightened fears of broader conflict and increased anxiety among Thai nationals. The situation follows the Oct 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which had already left many Thais on edge.

In response, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Labour have launched coordinated emergency measures. Repatriation routes through Jordan have been prepared for Thai workers in Israel, while multiple border exit options are being arranged for Thai students and citizens in Iran.

Thai embassies in Tehran and Tel Aviv have set up Rapid Response Centres (RRCs) to provide timely assistance, coordinate potential evacuations, and ensure the safety of Thai nationals amid the escalating crisis. Authorities continue to monitor developments closely, ready to act as tensions rise in one of the world's most volatile regions.

Proxy war with global stakes

The recent Israel-Iran clashes mark their first direct confrontation in years, fuelling fears of wider war amid concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and Israel's strike on key targets.

Sarawut Aree, director of the Muslim Studies Centre at Chulalongkorn University, commented on the potential for Iran to develop nuclear weapons amid the conflict.

He said that while such a development is possible, Iran has historically been restrained in its nuclear programme, which was initially supported by the United States under the "Atoms for Peace" initiative. This initiative sought to develop civilian nuclear energy capabilities for domestic power needs, allowing Iran to export more oil.

Global powers such as the United States and Russia have stepped up diplomatic efforts, with phone conversations between Presidents Putin and Trump involving both Iranian and Israeli leaders. Russia has also proposed a diplomatic solution regarding Iran's nuclear programme, aiming to avert a catastrophic conflict.

Mr Sarawut believes overwhelming global crises have motivated the US to maintain manageable global risk levels, reducing the likelihood of nuclear warfare progressing further.

"The conflict between Israel and Iran is widely regarded as a proxy war, with powerful nations exerting influence to tilt the balance. The potential expansion of the conflict into the Persian Gulf region is of particular concern to Thailand, given its economic ties and energy dependencies," he said.

Gulf countries including Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia have appealed to Washington to pressure Israel into agreeing to a ceasefire and resume nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

Further escalation, however, will inevitably trigger global repercussions, he said. Surging oil prices and rising commodity trade costs will affect economies worldwide, including Thailand. The closure of maritime routes and increased geopolitical risks threaten to disrupt supply chains, leading to logistical delays and increased transport costs.

"Thai businesses are likely to face volatility on stock markets and inflationary pressures linked to energy costs," he noted.

Saudi Arabia, the world's major oil producer, has for decades balanced international diplomacy through what some analysts call its "Oil for Security" strategy -- using its energy resources as leverage to encourage peace and compromise within the Gulf's complex political alliances. Thailand's long-standing trade relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states will be tested as tensions continue to unfold, he said.

Sarawut: US has huge influence

Diplomatic tightrope

Assoc Prof Panitan Wattanayagorn, adviser to the Deputy Prime Minister for Security, said Thailand faces a delicate diplomatic challenge amid growing international pressure surrounding the Israel-Iran conflict. Thailand must carefully navigate its position to maintain balanced relations.

"Thailand will face a difficult diplomatic position if the United States calls for international support to pressure Iran in exchange for backing Israel's objective to remove Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei," he said. "Singapore is likely to align closely with Israel and the US, whereas Malaysia appears to be seeking alternative solutions that support the opposition."

Assoc Prof Panitan said Thailand adheres to the United Nations framework aimed at preventing genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and crimes against humanity in Israel.

Despite pressure from key international trade partners such as the US and the EU, Thailand abstained from voting on human rights resolutions concerning Iran at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), notably in 2011.

Thailand's diplomatic approach prioritises encouraging both parties to refrain from aggression and pursue peaceful dialogue.

However, Thailand's economic ties with the two nations add complexity to its diplomatic stance. PTTEP Iran Company Limited, a subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Plc (PTTEP), holds a 25-year contract with the National Iranian Oil Company for oil exploration and development, marking a significant expansion of Thai investment in the Middle East's energy sector.

Iran possesses the world's second-largest proven petroleum reserves and ranks as the second-largest oil producer within Opec.

Trade relations further illustrate Thailand's engagement with the region. Annual trade with Iran ranges from 4 to 6 billion baht, while trade with Israel exceeds 10 billion baht.

Tourist arrivals from Iran represent the second-largest Middle Eastern group visiting Thailand, with Israeli visitor numbers surging to 200,000 annually, underscoring vital people-to-people links.

"Although direct military involvement is unlikely, Thailand faces the possibility of being called upon to protect US interests domestically, particularly the safety of American citizens and diplomatic personnel. In response, Thai authorities have strengthened security measures to counter potential terrorist threats amid escalating regional tensions," he said.

Panitan: Govt has tough calls to make

Rising risks and fallout

Lt Gen Somchai Virunhaphol, president of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) Thailand, warns the Israel-Iran conflict could escalate into a protracted confrontation with the risk of nuclear warfare or even global conflict.

He says this is the most significant attack Israel has faced since its founding, and the growing instability will have lasting political and economic repercussions.

One of the most immediate effects, he says, will be a sharp rise in global oil prices, regardless of whether chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz are closed.

Thai households could see fuel prices surge by 10–20 baht per litre. Crude oil might reach US$200–300 per barrel, according to Iraq's energy minister.

He criticises Thailand's energy system for burdening the public and warns that state subsidies would be unsustainable amid growing public debt.

Lt Gen Somchai says that while few Thai students remain in the region -- mostly in safer parts of Iran -- the main concern is the 40,000 Thai labourers in Israel. He blames the government for ignoring earlier warnings about safety risks and urges it to accelerate evacuation efforts as travel disruptions continue to worsen.

He also criticised the government's silence and lack of clear policy direction during this crisis, calling for firm adherence to international law and UN principles. Global market instability, he adds, is already evident in stock volatility and surging gold prices, with risks rising further if nuclear weapons are deployed.

On trade, he says Thai exports to Israel and Iran are modest and often routed through third countries due to sanctions. While some hope the crisis could prompt a faster shift to alternative energy, he argues that high EV taxes, poor infrastructure, and vague policy continue to hamper real progress.

As tensions rise, Thailand faces a delicate challenge: protecting citizens abroad while navigating global alliances, economic dependencies, and domestic vulnerabilities.