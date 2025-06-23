New grads caught in job fix

Many bosses won't give them a shot in the workplace as they lack experience

People visit a job expo in Bangkok early this year. (Photo: Wisuttipong Rodpai)

Despite having a degree in international relations from Thammasat University, one of the country's better known higher education institutions, graduate "Proud" Benchasmithyothin has been struggling in the job market.

"Most companies won't give fresh grads a shot," said Proud, 22, who is looking for a position in a public policy consultancy.

"I get it, they want value for their money. Employers just want someone who can already do the job. But that means we never get the chance to become that person."

Proud has been spending her time taking online courses in Excel and data analysis to enhance her employability.

"It's hard to even find an internship now. Companies mostly want third-year students, not fresh grads. It feels like we're locked out before we even start," she said.

"It's a frustrating paradox: employers demand experience, but deny young people the very roles that would let them gain it."

Frustrations and anxiety are growing among young Thais, particularly regarding their job prospects, with much of it fuelled by Thailand's economic gloom, with government agencies predicting GDP will grow less than 2% this year.

Other issues in the mix include global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, as well as disruptive factors such as automation and algorithmic hiring, which only add to the unpredictability and frustrations which youngsters face.

Figures from the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) correspond to this trend.

A staggering 89% of employers avoid hiring fresh graduates, says its Q1/2025 Social Outlook report on the labour situation.

They cite inexperience (60%), inadequate teamwork skills (55%), insufficient business etiquette (50%) and lack of appropriate job skills (51%).

Additionally, the unemployment rate among recent graduates stands at 1.84%, representing 131,600 young individuals struggling to enter the workforce.

BANGKOK EXPENSES

Other graduates, however, must ensure they have a job to cover the expenses and repay the education loans they have taken on.

"In my major, when the Ministry of Education opens job listings, they typically call everyone on the list.

"That means I'll be placed," said Assanee Nopparat, 24, a fourth-year education major at Suan Dusit University.

"I have debts my family took on so I could study. Plus, there's my student loan," she said.

The Student Loan Fund says the number of students applying for loans rose to 837,000 for the 2024 academic year -- a record high driven by the economic downturn.

At the same time, the cost of living in Bangkok continues to climb, with basic monthly expenses for a young graduate often exceeding what they could earn in a job.

These financial demands intensify the pressure on new graduates entering the workforce without a safety net.

Despite the pressure to repay family and student loans, Ms Assanee embraces long hours and extra duties. "Just talking to kids feels like resting already -- it recharges me," she said.

Pursuing her passion, she believes, makes it easier to handle the work-life demands that come with teaching.

GOING FREELANCE

While some graduates are seeking full-time jobs, many graduates are increasingly drawn to alternative paths, such as freelancing, becoming influencers or content creators, launching e-commerce businesses or even starting entrepreneurial ventures in search of flexibility, creativity and a better work-life balance.

Labhara Charoenchusana, 22, a senior from Chulalongkorn University's Communication Management international program, said she is leaning towards creative and freelance fields like concert production or graphic design.

"I joined com arts to organise concerts -- I don't enjoy corporate life. But honestly, the high living costs make me worry about money," she said.

Ms Labhara decided to follow her passion even in the face of economic anxieties.

"I'm not confident about stability, but I think I'll survive somehow," she said.

"Money comes and goes. I want peace of mind, perhaps running my own business someday rather than working a 9-to-5 job," she said.

NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan has urged young people to make necessary adjustments as they transition from school to a professional environment.

"Work-life balance doesn't usually happen in your first years," he said, urging fresh graduates to develop adaptability and critical soft skills that employers find lacking among young applicants.