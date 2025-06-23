Millions of meth pills found in crashed SUV

The scene of the crash in Saraburi on Sunday night. Police found 3.2 million meth pills in the abandoned vehicle.(Photo: Screenshot)

Police found 3.2 million methamphetamine pills in an abandoned SUV that had crashed into a hillside in Saraburi province on Sunday night.

The accident, discovered around 10pm, occurred on a rain-slicked road near a sharp curve in tambon Na Phra Lan, Chalerm Phrakiat district.

The crashed vehicle was found by a police patrol. The driver had already fled.

Na Phra Lan police said the red vehicle had crossed the median strip and slammed into the rocky hillside. The front was caved in and the left front tyre had burst.

A search of the car uncovered two loaded .38 calibre pistols in the centre console and eight large sacks wrapped in black plastic and covered with a white cloth in the back. The sacks held a total of 3.2 million meth pills, worth about 136 million baht, according to police.

The SUV was towed to Na Phra Lan police station for further examination by forensic officers.

The vehicle's registration was in the name of a navy officer. Police were looking into whether it was genuine, or not, and who had actual possession of the car.

Investigators believed the drugs were being transported from the Northeast for initial storage in the central region or the outskirts of Bangkok for later distribution.

Volunteer rescuer Thoeng Boonmang from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the crashed SUV had reportedly travelled from Nong Jan intersection and was heading towards Na Phra Lan junction when it crashed at the bend. He confirmed that the vehicle was abandoned before they arrived and that the rear was packed with sacks of meth pills.

The police investigation was continuing.