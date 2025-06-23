Evacuation planning complete for Thais in Mideast

Listen to this article

Israeli soldiers at a missile-bombed building in Tel Aviv on Sunday. (Photo: Reuters)

The armed forces have preparations in place for the possible evacuation of Thais from the Middle East by land and air as the war betwen Iran and Israel continues, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said on Monday.

Mr Phumtham said contingency plans were completed long ago and covered various evacuation routes and durations, depending on the situation at the time.

He said about 300 Thais were known to be in Iran. Transporting them to where they could board the planes would take about nine hours. There were 30,000-40,000 Thais in Israel. Taking them to the planes would take about an hour.

However, Mr Phumtham said, he doubted Thais in the area were keen on returning home because they were there to work, to earn money.

“If the situation is severe and requires evacuation, we will do it right away,” the defence minister said.

The Thai embassy in Manama has warned Thais in Bahrain to pack important documents, cash, food, drinking water, medication, thin blankets, clothing and other personal effects, notebooks, pens, flashlights, folding knives and plastic bags.

The Thai embassy in Tel Aviv has closed until further notice. It has posted hotline numbers for emergency contact.

The Thai embassy in Tehran has opened a shelter for Thais at Elite World Van Hotel in Van city, Turkey.