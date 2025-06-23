Illegal migrants caught when fleeing truck bogged in mud

Illegal migrant workers crammed into the cargo box of a pickup truck in Kanchanaburi on Monday morning. (Photo: supplied/ Piyarach Chongcharoen)

KARNCHANABURI - Forty-one illegal workers from Myanmar were arrested early Monday morning after the pickup truck carrying them became bogged on a muddy track while fleeing police.

The white Isuzu box pickup, with Bangkok licence plates, was smuggling the workers from the border through Thong Pha Phum district along highway 323, according to Karnchanaburi governor Atisarn Intara.

About 3.40am, a patrol spotted the truck near Wat U Long in tambon Tha Kha-nun. The pickup driver attempted to flee, with police following closely behind in their vehicle.

The smuggler turned onto a track heading towards the Khwae Noi River, but soon became stuck in the mud. Police surrounded the vehicle.

There were 33 men and 8 women standing inside the rear cargo area. None had travel documents or were able to speak Thai.

Through an interpreter, they told police they came from Yangon, Mawlamyine, Kachin and Bago and had gathered at Phaya Tong Su area.

They were guided into Thailand along a natural border pathway and were met in Sangkhla Buri district by the Thai driver, identified only as Kamphon, 40, and his vehicle.

Eight said they paid 15,000 baht each to job brokers for promised work in Bangkok and 33 paid 55,000 baht to be taken to jobs in Malaysia.

The illegal migrants were handed over to Thong Pha Phum police for legal processing and return to Myanmar.