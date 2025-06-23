US visa applicants must make social media accounts public
text size
Thailand
General

US visa applicants must make social media accounts public

Six-step requirement for 3 types of study visa

PUBLISHED : 23 Jun 2025 at 13:49

WRITER: Online Reporters

Listen to this article
Play
Pause
Applicants for three kinds of study visa to enter the US must now set their social media accounts to "public". (Photo: Reuters)
Applicants for three kinds of study visa to enter the US must now set their social media accounts to "public". (Photo: Reuters)

Applicants for three types of non-immigrant visas to the United States must set their social media accounts to public mode as part of the submission process now in effect, the US embassy in Thailand said on Monday.

"Effective immediately, all individuals applying for an F, M, or J non-immigrant visa are requested to adjust the privacy settings on all of their social media accounts to ‘public’ to facilitate vetting necessary to establish their identity and admissibility to the United States under US law," the embassy said on its social media outlets.

The F visa is for students, M for vocational students, including those attending training in the US, and J classification is for visitors on exchange programmes.

Applicants for these three types have to strictly follow six steps, starting with receiving acceptance to a programme at a US institution and the final step an interview at the embassy, according to the embassy's website.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (16)

RECOMMENDED

TRENDING

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: unserialize(): Error at offset 0 of 216 bytes

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 92

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 92
Function: unserialize

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_city

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 100

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 100
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_region

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 101

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 101
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_regionCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 102

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 102
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_regionName

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 103

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 103
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_dmaCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 104

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 104
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_countryCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 105

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 105
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_countryName

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 106

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 106
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_continentCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 109

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 109
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_continentName

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 110

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 110
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_latitude

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 111

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 111
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_longitude

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 112

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 112
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_locationAccuracyRadius

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 113

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 113
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_timezone

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 114

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 114
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_currencyCode

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 115

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 115
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined index: geoplugin_currencySymbol

Filename: libraries/Geoplugin.php

Line Number: 116

Backtrace:

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/libraries/Geoplugin.php
Line: 116
Function: _error_handler

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/models/Geo_m.php
Line: 46
Function: locate

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/application/hooks/log_forwarding.php
Line: 12
Function: get_geo

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/v3/index.php
Line: 404
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_v3.php
Line: 80
Function: require_once

File: /share/www/vhosts/bangkokpost/bangkokpost.com/index_bkp.php
Line: 147
Function: require_once