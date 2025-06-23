Sa Kaeo border closed to Cambodian motorcycles, carts

Listen to this article

Thai authorities block Cambodian motorcyclists trying to enter Sa Kaeo province at Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district on Monday morning. (Photo: Sa Kaeo's Radio Thailand)

SA KAEO - The Thai army has banned Cambodian carts and motorcycles from entering Thailand through this eastern province.

Maj Gen Benchapol Dechatiwong na Ayutthaya, commander of the Sa Kaeo-based Burapa Task Force, which supervises the Cambodian border, issued the order on Monday morning, effective immediately.

It denies entry to pushcarts with two or more wheels, motorbikes and modified motorcycles registered in Cambodia.

The ban applies at Ban Khlong Luek, Nong Ian-Stung Bot, Ban Khao Din, Ban Ta Phraya and Bang Nong Prue crossings.

Maj Gen Benchapol said the measures were aimed at maximising safety in border areas and preventing wrongdoing.

The prohibition took effect at 9am on Monday. It follows Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet’s ban on imports of oil and gas from Thailand, also effective on Monday.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has accused the Thai army of wrongfully taking Thai cyclists to the disputed Ta Muen Thom temple ruins on Sunday morning, saying the site is on Cambodian soil.

According to the Royal Thai Army, Ta Muen Thom is in Phanong Dongrak district of Thailand’s Surin province, and Thai soldiers had given their Cambodian counterparts advance notice of the visit.

Cambodian soldiers observed the visit but did not oppose it, according to Thai army spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree.

On Sunday morning, the cyclists pedaled from Ta Muen Thom to Ta Kwai temple ruins, an 80-kilometre route. The ride was organised by the Surin tourism and sports office to promote tourism in the northeastern province.