Cross-dressing candidate expelled from exam for teacher's licence

Listen to this article

Punyaphat "Tonkhao" Detchabamrung posted this picture of himself wearing a university uniform on examination day, along with his post about not being allowed to sit the teaching exam. (Photo: Punyaphat Detchabamrung Facebook account)

A liberal arts student has complained he was not allowed to sit an examination for a teaching licence because he was wearing women's clothing, sparking social media debate on discrimination, diversity and individual rights.

The student, Punyaphat Detchabamrung, known as Tonkhao, is on the role of the faculty of fine and applied arts at Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi (RMUTT).

Punyaphat posted on Facebook on Saturday, saying he was prevented from completing the teaching licence exam by the chief proctor. The reason given was because he wore a female uniform but was listed as "Mr".

According to Punyaphat, Teachers Council of Thailand rules require only that examinees dress formally or wear a university uniform. There is no requirement to dress according to birth gender, he said.

Punyaphat complained he was told to stop half an hour after starting the exam. “It was a waste of time and opportunity,” he lamented.

In a separate post, he said teachers at the university were aware of the issue and were supporting him in all ways. He also received comments of support from many people who read his post.

People’s Party MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat commented on his own online platform, saying the examiner's action exposed a deprivation of sexual identity within the government system. He said it violated people's rights and hindered the country’s growth.

The opposition MP is vice-chair of the Committee on Children, Youth, Women, Older Persons, Persons with Disabilities, Ethnic Groups and LGBTIs, and a champion of the rights of LGBTQIA+ people in Thailand.

The government had clearly stated its support for equality without discrimination, but incidents such as this one still occurred, Mr Tunyawaj said.

He pointed out that the World Health Organisation had not classified transgender as a disorder since 2019. However, the Thai government system still “uses gender to force people’s behaviour", he said. “This is a contradiction of international standards, and infringment on fundamental human rights.”

It not only affected the individual concerned, but also the country’s economy in terms of human capital, Mr Tunyawaj said.

“People with potential are excluded from the system just because their identity does not conform to the governing pattern,” he said. As a consequence, the country loses out on income from taxation and must pay more to reduce societal inequality, he added.

Mr Tunyawaj said when a group of people had no place in the system, the country could lose the trust of international investors and organisations that value human rights. World Bank indicators showed that discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people could reduce a country's Gross Domestic Product by up to 1.4% per year.

He posed the question, “Is the government serious about rights and diversity, or just talking and organising Pride events?”